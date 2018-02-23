sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,125 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A14YF1 ISIN: CA69889L1040 Ticker-Symbol: 8PR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PARA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARA RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,132
0,152
13:15
0,132
0,144
09:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PARA RESOURCES INC
PARA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PARA RESOURCES INC0,1250,00 %