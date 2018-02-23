sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
23.02.2018 | 12:26
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 23

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
As at close of business on 22-February-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue189.83p
INCLUDING current year revenue191.19p
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
As at close of business on 22-February-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue74.67p
INCLUDING current year revenue75.34p
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP27.80m
Borrowing Level:20%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---

