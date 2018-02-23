

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $41.75 million, or $0.24 per share. This was higher than $15.48 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $148.49 million. This was up from $125.59 million last year.



HMS Holdings Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $41.75 Mln. vs. $15.48 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 169.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.24 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 33.3% -Revenue (Q4): $148.49 Mln vs. $125.59 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.2%



