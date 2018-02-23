Global Active Optical Cables Market 2018-2027 - The Rush to Install 100 GBPS Inter-Machine Links and 25 GBPS Server-to-Switch Connectivity

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Active Optical Cables: Markets and Opportunities, 2018-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The researcher has been publishing a report on the latest opportunities in the Active Optical Cabling (AOC) space for almost a decade.



Active Optical Cables: Markets and Opportunities, 2018-2027" claims revenues from active optical cables (AOCs) will reach $7.4 billion by 2023 compared with $1.3 billion in 2018. Much of the growth for AOCs will come from the rush to install 100 Gbps inter-machine links and 25 Gbps server-to-switch connectivity.



About the report:



This report discusses applications for AOCs in data centers and enterprise networks (Ethernet, InfiniBand and storage networks); digital signage; and consumer/video electronics (USB, HDMI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, PCIe, etc.). CIR believes that although there may be as many as 200 firms selling AOCs, the market is now dominated by a small group of firms including 3c-Link, 10Gtek, Amphenol, Foxconn, Finisar, Gigalight, Mellanox, Molex, and Samtec. All of these firms and others are profiled in this report.



In this new report, CIR has included an analysis of factors influencing AOC supply chains around the globe. Regions that are discussed in depth in the study are North America, Western Europe, Japan, China and other Asian nations. The report pays special attention to opportunities for 400 Gbps AOCs. According to CIR's Gasman, There are hardly any 400G AOCs on the market at present, but we will see QSFP-DD and OSFP begin to take off in 2018. He also notes that in a couple of years, embedded optics will pose a threat to AOCs at 400G and above and he wonders whether some kind of embedded optics version of an AOC might eventually emerge.



This report provides a complete insider perspective on what's next in the AOC business. It focuses on business strategy and examines all the important marketing issues faced by the AOC market. The report also profiles the leading AOC firms including established players, emergent Chinese vendors and the latest innovators, along with quantitative market shares of the AOC market leaders. Finally, the report includes ten-year volume and value forecasts, broken out by data rate, MSA, networking standards, fiber type and length of cable.



From the report:



AOCs are now widely accepted by data center managers for even the largest cloud centers. As a result, the growing shift to 100/150G links for switch-to-router and router-to-router links will be the mass market for AOCs. By 2023, 100/150G AOCs will have reached $4.9 billion - more than 66 percent of the AOC market.



Although prototypes of 400G AOCs appeared three years ago, they were never commercialized. However, AOC products seem to be predicted by the latest 400G MSAs and will be just in time for a 400G surge in big data centers starting in 2021 or so. By 2023, the value of the 400G AOC market will be around $320 million.



With more large data centers built in China, we expect that country to be the fastest growing AOC market, with Chinese consumption of AOCs reaching over $1 billion by 2023. The Chinese domestic market is likely to be increasingly a captive market for local Chinese AOC makers. Not only are Chinese data centers strongly encouraged by government policy to buy from Chinese AOC suppliers, but Chinese AOC firms are offering products with quality comparable to US suppliers. It is interesting in this context to note that Chinese AOC suppliers are among the first to offer 400G AOCs.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



The changing value proposition for AOCs

The China factor

factor Data and the single-mode AOC

AOCs, embedded optics and the latest MSAs

Branding and product differentiation in the AOC business

Do consumer AOCs have a future

Summary of ten-year forecasts for AOCs

Chapter One: Introduction



Chapter Two: Key Product and Technical Developments Impacting the AOC Business



Evolution of AOC products for the corporate networking environment

AOCs in the cloud provider data center

Current expectations for the InfiniBand Roadmap: Impact on AOCs

AOCs and storage

Video and consumer AOCs markets

Hybrid AOCs

Summary of Key Points Made in this Chapter

Chapter Three: AOCs: Evolving Supply Chains



Data center AOCs: US suppliers and strategies

Data center AOCs: Markets and suppliers in China

Data center AOCs: Rest of APAC

Data center AOCs: Europe and the Middle East

and the Niche markets for AOCs

Summary of key points made in this chapter

Appendix A: Ten-Year Forecasts of AOC Markets



Sources of data and forecasting methodology

Pricing assumptions and forecast

Forecast of addressable markets for AOCs by application/end-user type

Forecast of AOC penetration by addressable market/end-user type

Forecast of AOC installed base by addressable market/end-user type

Forecast of AOC shipments by addressable market/end user type

Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by networking protocol/connector type and cable lengths

Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by MSA and cable lengths

Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by data rates

Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by fiber type and cable lengths

Forecast of AOC shipments and revenues by geography

Companies Mentioned



Finisar

Fujitsu

Intel

Mellanox

Molex

Samtec

Siemon

