Aquatic Herbicides Market Worth 696.4 Million USD by 2022

The report"Aquatic Herbicides Marketby Type (Glyphosate, 2,4-D, Imazapyr, Diquat, Triclopyr), Application Method (Foliar, Submerged), Application (Agricultural Waters, Fisheries, Recreational Waters), Mode of Action, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market for aquatic herbicides, in terms of value, was valued at USD 501.2 Million in 2017, and is projected to reach USD 696.4 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The rising demand for aquatic herbicides due to in the growing adoption of integrated weed control and advantages of over other treatment methods such as manual and mechanical methods are expected to drive the demand for aquatic herbicides in various applications. Aquatic herbicides are used to control a broad spectrum of weeds; selective aquatic herbicides can be used in case of infestation of specific weed types. The activity of herbicides is quick; it is effective for a longer duration, compared to the mechanical and manual hand removal of weeds. In case of new weed infestation, aquatic herbicides can be used for spot treatment of the specific areas before they spread. Thus, the use of aquatic herbicides is more in the foliar segment as compared to the submerged segment.

The foliar segment expected to dominate the Aquatic Herbicides Market through 2022.

In 2017, the foliar segment accounted for a larger share, by application method, in the Aquatic Herbicides Market, in terms of value; foliar application takes less time and ensures better weed cover as compared to the submerged application. More herbicides are registered for foliar application, which is projected to drive the foliar segment in the Aquatic Herbicides Market.

Selectiveaquatic herbicide is projected to be the faster-growing market during the forecast period.

The natural segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022. Selective herbicides kill specific target plants/weeds, while leaving the preferred crop relatively unharmed. Its action is very specific to the target crop/plant and there is a low chance of indiscriminate and excessive use, subsequently driving the market for selective aquatic herbicides.

The 2,4-D segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, in terms of value and volume, in the Aquatic Herbicides Market from 2017 to 2022.

The demand for 2,4-D type of aquatic herbicides is increasing across the globe, especially in developing countries such as China, India, and Brazil. Among selective herbicides, 2,4-D is the most preferred as it has a simple mode of action and easy application. 2,4-D functions by simulating the hormone, auxin, which leads to uncontrollable cell proliferation and plant growth. This ultimately leads to plant death. It is one of the earliest registered aquatic herbicides in the US. It is primarily used for controlling weeds in food crops, non-crops, turf crops, and aquatic bodies. The 2,4-D segment is hence projected to be the fastest-growing in the Aquatic Herbicides Market from 2017 to 2022.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market for aquatic herbicides.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for aquatic herbicides over the next five years, owing to an increase in overall economic growth, the use of glyphosate to control emergent, free-floating, and floating-leaf weeds, and the fact that the use of aquatic herbicides is more effective and economical than other mechanical methods.

In this region, countries such as Australia and New Zealand hold a major share of more than 60% of the Asia Pacific Aquatic Herbicides Market. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for aquatic herbicides in the Asia Pacific region, due to varied agricultural climate and relatively inexpensive labor.

This report studies the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies such as Dow Chemical (US), BASF (Germany), Monsanto (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and Nufarm (Australia). Other significant players include Lonza (Switzerland), Land O'Lakes (US), UPL (India), Platform Specialty Products (US), SePRO Corporation (US), Albaugh (US), Valent (US), and SANCO INDUSTRIES (US).

