

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the pound fell against its key counterparts in the European session on Friday.



The pound weakened to 1.3906 against the dollar, from an early 2-day high of 1.3995.



The pound reversed from an early high of 149.52 against the yen, dropping to 148.65.



The pound fell back to 1.3008 against the franc and 0.8837 against the euro, from its early 2-day high of 1.3072 and a 2-week high of 0.8801, respectively.



If the pound weakens further, it may find support around 1.38 against the dollar, 147.00 against the yen, 1.28 against the franc and 0.90 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX