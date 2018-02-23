

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial production declined in January largely due to the contraction in mining, figures from the Department of Statistics showed Friday.



Industrial production dropped by adjusted 1.1 percent month-on-month in January. The decline was caused by a sharp 10.5 percent decrease in mining and quarrying and a 1.6 percent fall in manufacturing output.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial production fell 0.9 percent from December.



Year-on-year, industrial production expanded by adjusted 6.3 percent. On an unadjusted basis, production climbed 7.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX