

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $137.6 million, or $0.76 per share. This was up from $55.5 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $137.6 Mln. vs. $55.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 147.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.31 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 145.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.46



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.50 to $4.90



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX