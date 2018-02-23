Value of Rebranded RaiBlocks/NANO Coin Has Been RisingOn Thursday, as the broader cryptocurrency market was correcting, there was one crypto forging its way up north. While the major cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) were all drenched in crimson, the Nano cryptocurrency (NANO) was trending in green.So, why exactly was the NANO coin price surging?A quick look at its 24-hour trading volume gave us a good starting point. Nano's trading volume hit an all-time high in the trailing day. On Binance, which is one of the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...