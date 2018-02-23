AAOI Stock: Looking for a BottomApplied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock is a perfect example of the expression, "what goes up must come down," because that is exactly what happened to AAOI stock in 2017. It began the year at $23.71, and after an incredible run to the upside, where it peaked at $103.41, it only managed to hold on to enough gains to finish off the year at $37.82.I'm not here to rub salt in anyone's wounds. On the contrary, I am focusing on AAOI stock because I have the inclination to believe that the stock has reached an important inflection point where it can gather its footing and once again make a move toward higher stock.

