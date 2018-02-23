sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,80 Euro		-0,09
-0,41 %
WKN: A1W4EQ ISIN: US03823U1025 Ticker-Symbol: A59 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,016
22,296
15:23
21,99
22,27
15:23
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS INC21,80-0,41 %