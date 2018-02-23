Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources PLC
(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)
AIM Code: PAF
JSE Code: PAN
ISIN: GB0004300496
("Pan African" or the "Company')
DIRECTORS' DEALINGS IN SECURITIES
DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name:
|Cobus Loots
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status:
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Company name:
|Pan African Resources PLC
|b)
|LEI:
|213800EAXURCXM6RL85
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Long contract for difference (CFD) at 8p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
|b)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Entered into long contract for difference (CFD)
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s):
22 February 2018
|d)
|Aggregated information:
|e)
|Date of the transaction:
|22 February 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction:
|London Stock Exchange
Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:
|a)
|Nature of interest of executive:
|Beneficial
|b)
|On-market or off-market:
|On-market
|c)
|Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:
|Yes
|d)
|Holding following transactions:
|668,675
|e)
|Deemed value:
|GBP16,000
Johannesburg
23 February 2018
