Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

AIM Code: PAF

JSE Code: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or the "Company')

DIRECTORS' DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM

FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Cobus Loots 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Company name: Pan African Resources PLC b) LEI: 213800EAXURCXM6RL85 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Long contract for difference (CFD) at 8p each

Identification code: GB0004300496 b) Nature of the transaction: Entered into long contract for difference (CFD) c) Price(s) and volume(s):

22 February 2018

Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0.08 200,000 d) Aggregated information: Total Volume(s) GBP16,000 200,000 e) Date of the transaction: 22 February 2018 f) Place of the transaction: London Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a) Nature of interest of executive: Beneficial b) On-market or off-market: On-market c) Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements: Yes d) Holding following transactions: 668,675 e) Deemed value: GBP16,000

Johannesburg

23 February 2018