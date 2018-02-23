sprite-preloader
23.02.2018
PR Newswire

Pan African Resources Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under Companies Act 1985 with registered number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

AIM Code: PAF

JSE Code: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African" or the "Company')

DIRECTORS' DEALINGS IN SECURITIES

DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name:Cobus Loots
2. Reason for the notification
a)Position/status:Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/Amendment:Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Company name:Pan African Resources PLC
b)LEI:213800EAXURCXM6RL85
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Long contract for difference (CFD) at 8p each
Identification code: GB0004300496
b)Nature of the transaction:Entered into long contract for difference (CFD)
c)Price(s) and volume(s):
22 February 2018
Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP0.08200,000
d)Aggregated information:
Total Volume(s)
GBP16,000200,000
e)Date of the transaction:22 February 2018
f)Place of the transaction:London Stock Exchange

Additional information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements:

a)Nature of interest of executive:Beneficial
b)On-market or off-market:On-market
c)Clearance given in terms of paragraph 3.66 of the JSE Listings Requirements:Yes
d)Holding following transactions:668,675
e)Deemed value:GBP16,000

Johannesburg

23 February 2018

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
1st Floor, Office 101
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Facsimile: + 27 (0) 11 880 1240		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644
Facsimile: + 44 (0) 207 796 8645
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0) 11 243 2900
Phil Dexter
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0) 207 796 8644		John Prior / Paul Gillam
Numis Securities Limited
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 20 7260 1000
Sholto Simpson
One Capital
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0) 11 550 5009		Ross Allister/ James Bavister / David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 207 418 8900
Julian Gwillim
Aprio Strategic Communications
Public & Investor Relations SA
Office: +27 (0)11880 0037		Jeffrey Couch/Neil Haycock/Thomas Rider
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0) 207 236 1010
Bobby Morse and Chris Judd
Buchanan
Public & Investor Relations UK
Office: +44 (0)20 7466 5000
paf@buchanan.uk.com		Website: www.panafricanresources.com

