Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Post Holdings' Quarterly Sales Jumped 14.7%; Adjusted EPS Surged 35%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Post's net sales jumped 14.7% to $1.43 billion compared to $1.25 billion in Q1 FY17. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.42 billion.

During Q1 FY18, Post's gross profit was $451.7 million, or 31.5% of net sales, compared to $379.2 million, or 30.3% of net sales, in Q1 FY17. The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $245.7 million, or 17.1% of net sales, in the reported quarter versus $264.1 million, or 21.1% of net sales, in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q1 FY18, Post reported an operating profit of $164.5 million, reflecting an increase of 115.9% compared to $76.2 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) were $281.6 million in the reported quarter, up 22.4% on a y-o-y basis.

Post's net earnings available to common shareholders were $291.5 million, or $3.82 per diluted common share, for Q1 FY18 compared to $98.4 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's net earnings available to common shareholders included a one-time income tax net benefit of $263.6 million and a loss related to early extinguishment of debt of $37.3 million.

On an adjusted basis, Post reported net earnings per diluted share of $0.88 in the reported quarter, up 35% versus $0.65 in Q1 FY17, and beating Wall Street's estimates of $0.82.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, Post's Consumer Brands segment's net sales grew 1.9% to $456.0 million compared to $447.4 million in Q1 FY17. The segment's volume grew from licensed products, Malt-O-Meal bag cereal, and government bid business and private label, offset by declines of branded products. In the reported quarter, the segment's profit was $72.9 million versus $82.9 million in the year ago comparable period.

For Q1 FY18, Post's Weetabix segment's net sales totaled $99.7 million. The segment's pro-forma net sales fell 1.2% on a y-o-y basis, benefitting from a favorable foreign exchange translation rate, offset by an unfavorable product mix. The segment's profit was $16.8 million, while adjusted EBITDA was $25.6 million in the reported quarter.

Post's Michael Foods Group recorded a net sales growth of 6.9% to $577.1 million compared to $539.8 million for Q1 FY17. The segment's egg sales increased 9.3%, driven by a 3.8% volume increase and increased market-based pricing in the ingredient and retail shell egg channels. The segment reported a profit of $74.9 million in the reported quarter compared to a loss of $17.0 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. For Q1 FY17, the segment's profit was negatively impacted by a provision for $74.5 million in legal settlements related to egg antitrust class action claims.

During Q1 FY18, Post's Active Nutrition segment's net sales jumped 20.9% to $186.0 million compared to $153.9 million in Q1 FY17, primarily driven by a strong growth for shake and powder products. The segment's profit was $19.8 million and $24.9 million for Q1 FY18 and FY17, respectively. The segment's profit for the reported quarter was negatively impacted by a provision for $9.0 million for a legal settlement.

For Q1 FY18, Post's Private Brands segment's net sales advanced 5.2% to $114.3 million on a y-o-y basis, with volumes declining 1.6%. The volume growth in tree nut butter and organic peanut butter was offset by declines in certain lower margin dried fruit and nut products. The segment's profit was $8.4 million and $5.7 million for Q1 FY18 and FY17, respectively.

Share Repurchases

During Q1 FY18, Post repurchased 0.7 million shares for $56.0 million at an average price of $78.01 per share. At the end of the reported quarter, the Company had $176.3 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

Recent Announcements

On January 12, 2018, Post completed the acquisition of Bob Evans Farms, Inc., a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta, and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items. Upon close of the acquisition, Post formed a refrigerated retail business unit and a foodservice business unit.

Outlook

For FY18, Post's management updated its adjusted EBITDA range to be between $1.22 billion and $1.25 billion, inclusive of Bob Evans Farms. The Company is expecting to realize $35 million - $40 million in annual run-rate cost synergies related to the acquisition of Bob Evans Farms by the fiscal year 2020. Post's management expects capital expenditure, inclusive of Bob Evans Farms, to be between $235 million and $245 million for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Post Holdings' stock fell 1.50%, ending the trading session at $76.76.

Volume traded for the day: 1.03 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 989.49 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Post Holdings' market cap was at $4.95 billion.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Food - Major Diversified industry. This sector was up 0.2% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors