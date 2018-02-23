

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat Friday morning ahead of a slew of Federal Reserve speakers.



They are expected to shed light on whether the Fed will raise interest rates three times in 2018.



Gold was down 70 cents at $1332 an ounce, having dropped sharply mid-week due to a stronger U.S. dollar before stabilizing.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren and New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will participate in a discussion on the report 'A Skeptical View of the Impact of the Fed's Balance Sheet' at the 2018 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum Annual Conference held by the University of Chicago Booth School of Business,in New York at 10.15 am ET.



At 1.30 pm ET, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will participate in the review.



San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak on the 'Outlook on the Economy and the Implications for Monetary Policy' in Los Angeles, with audience and media Q&A at 3.40 pm ET.



