

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly lower Friday morning ahead of the weekly U.S. rig count report from Baker Hughes.



BH is expected to report that U.S. drillers continued to add rigs last week in hopes of capitalizing on +$60 oil.



WTI light sweet crude oil was down 22 cents at $62.55 a barrel, having traded between $60 and $66 over the past few weeks.



Supply interruptions from Libya are helping to support oil prices, but a stronger dollar has weighed.



Yesterday, the EIA said U.S. oil inventories surprisingly fell 1.6 million barrels last week.



