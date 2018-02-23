The revolutionary AI camera is now generally available

pmdtechnologies is happy to announce that the new Lighthouse smart home camera, which yesterday announced its general availability to the public, uses pmd's 3D depth sensing technology to create the most advanced home camera in the market. Lighthouse combines deep learning, AI and 3D sensing to provide an unprecedented level of awareness within the home while one's away and accurately distinguishes between adults, children, pets and objects, known and unknown faces, and actions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005227/en/

Using pmd's Time-of-Flight (ToF) technology, a set of illuminators at the top of Lighthouse's Smart Home Camera continuously emits invisible light into a room. The pmd ToF sensor measures the time it takes for this light to bounce back from objects and persons, whether they are stationary or moving (like people and pets).

Since the pmd 3D sensor provides 3 million points of data per second, Lighthouse can make use of this dense data, which helps the computer vision algorithms to determine what's going on in the scene with more robustness and reliability than what's possible with a traditional 2D-only sensor. By combining all of this data, the camera is able to "see" and understand the scene in 3D as a human being would do and opens up a world of possibilities to surface the kind of information you want about what's happening at home.

"Working intensely with Alex, Hendrik and the rest of the Lighthouse team was very inspiring, as their expertise in 2D/3D computer vision helped to tease out the advantages of additional depth information on top of the conventional images to understand the world. This result is a milestone in image processing on such a revolutionary device and showcases what's to come in the next years. We're very proud to be part of the Lighthouse journey," emphasised Dr. Bernd Buxbaum, CEO of pmdtechnologies ag.

"pmdtechnologies has been a fantastic partner to Lighthouse," stated Alex Teichman, co-founder and CEO of Lighthouse, "and we're grateful for their support, as well as for their leading-edge 3D technology. It was clear when we were evaluating partners that pmdtechnologies was the logical choice to bring our product to life."

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005227/en/

Contacts:

pmdtechnologies

Sabrina Buxbaum

Corporate Strategy Marketing

Phone: +49 271 23 85 38 800

E-Mail: s.buxbaum@pmdtec.com