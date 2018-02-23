Global Variable Rate Technology Market 2018-2027 by Offering, Type, farm Size, Application, Crop Type & Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Variable Rate Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Variable rate technology Market is poised for strong growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include VRT services provided by leading market vendors in emerging nations and rising in meat consumption and population growth.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 VRT services provided by leading market vendors in emerging nations

3.1.2 Rising in meat consumption and population growth

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Variable Rate Technology

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Offering

4.1 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Software

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1.1 Handheld Computers

4.2.1.2 Yield Monitors

4.2.1.3 GPS/DGPS Receivers

4.2.1.4 Sensors

4.2.1.5 Other Hardwares

4.3 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Service

4.3.1.1 Integration & Consulting Services

4.3.1.2 Farm Operation Services

4.3.1.3 Other VRT Services



5 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Type

5.1 Crop Protection Chemical VRT

5.2 Seeding VRT

5.3 Fertilizer VRT

5.4 Soil Sensing VRT

5.5 Irrigation VRT

5.6 Yield Monitor VRT

5.7 Other VRT Types

5.7.1.1 Lime VRT

5.7.1.2 Weed Control VRT



6 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Farm Size

6.1 Mid-Size Farms

6.2 Large Farms

6.3 Small Farms



7 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Application Method

7.1 Sensor-Based VRT

7.2 Map-Based VRT



8 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Crop Type

8.1 Fruits & Vegetables

8.2 Oilseeds & Pulses

8.2.1.1 Cotton

8.2.1.2 Soybean

8.2.1.3 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

8.3 Cereals & Grains

8.3.1.1 Wheat

8.3.1.2 Corn

8.3.1.3 Other Cereals & Grains

8.4 Other Crop Types

8.4.1.1 Plantation Crops

8.4.1.2 Silage & Forage Crops

8.4.1.3 Fiber Crops

8.4.1.4 Turf & Ornamentals



9 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies



Trimble Inc.,

Topcon Corporation

Kubota Corporation

Deere & Company

Lindsay Corporation

AG Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

CNH Industrial N.V.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

Yara International ASA

Raven Industries

360 Yield Center

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.

Agribotix LLC

Aquaspy Inc.

CropMetrics

Iteris, Inc.

Capstan Ag Systems, Inc

