Global Variable Rate Technology Market 2018-2027 by Offering, Type, farm Size, Application, Crop Type & Geography

The "Global Variable Rate Technology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Variable rate technology Market is poised for strong growth during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include VRT services provided by leading market vendors in emerging nations and rising in meat consumption and population growth.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Application Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 VRT services provided by leading market vendors in emerging nations
3.1.2 Rising in meat consumption and population growth
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Variable Rate Technology
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Offering
4.1 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Software
4.2 Hardware
4.2.1.1 Handheld Computers
4.2.1.2 Yield Monitors
4.2.1.3 GPS/DGPS Receivers
4.2.1.4 Sensors
4.2.1.5 Other Hardwares
4.3 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Service
4.3.1.1 Integration & Consulting Services
4.3.1.2 Farm Operation Services
4.3.1.3 Other VRT Services
5 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Type
5.1 Crop Protection Chemical VRT
5.2 Seeding VRT
5.3 Fertilizer VRT
5.4 Soil Sensing VRT
5.5 Irrigation VRT
5.6 Yield Monitor VRT
5.7 Other VRT Types
5.7.1.1 Lime VRT
5.7.1.2 Weed Control VRT
6 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Farm Size
6.1 Mid-Size Farms
6.2 Large Farms
6.3 Small Farms
7 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Application Method
7.1 Sensor-Based VRT
7.2 Map-Based VRT
8 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Crop Type
8.1 Fruits & Vegetables
8.2 Oilseeds & Pulses
8.2.1.1 Cotton
8.2.1.2 Soybean
8.2.1.3 Other Oilseeds & Pulses
8.3 Cereals & Grains
8.3.1.1 Wheat
8.3.1.2 Corn
8.3.1.3 Other Cereals & Grains
8.4 Other Crop Types
8.4.1.1 Plantation Crops
8.4.1.2 Silage & Forage Crops
8.4.1.3 Fiber Crops
8.4.1.4 Turf & Ornamentals
9 Variable Rate Technology Market, By Geography
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
- Trimble Inc.,
- Topcon Corporation
- Kubota Corporation
- Deere & Company
- Lindsay Corporation
- AG Leader Technology
- AGCO Corporation
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Valmont Industries, Inc.
- Yara International ASA
- Raven Industries
- 360 Yield Center
- AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.
- Agribotix LLC
- Aquaspy Inc.
- CropMetrics
- Iteris, Inc.
- Capstan Ag Systems, Inc
