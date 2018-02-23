Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: AutoNation's Quarterly Revenue Grew 4%; EPS Soared 44%

Stock Monitor: Lithia Motors Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

AutoNation's total revenue came in at $5.7 billion for Q4 2017 compared to $5.5 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's same store revenue totaled $5.6 billion for the reported quarter compared to $5.4 billion in the year-ago same period. AutoNation's total revenue beat analysts' estimates of $5.56 billion.

During Q4 2017, AutoNation's same store gross profit grew 7% to $851 million compared to $794 million in Q4 2016, driven by increases in used vehicle gross profit of 16%, Customer Financial Services gross profit of 14%, and Customer Care gross profit of 6%. The Company's same store Customer Financial Services' gross profit per vehicle retailed was an all-time record $1,732, reflecting an increase of 11% on a y-o-y basis.

AutoNation reported net income from continuing operations of $152 million, or $1.64 per share, in Q4 2017 up 44% compared to net income from continuing operations of $116 million, or $1.14 per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter earnings included a benefit of $0.45 per share from the recent tax reform bill and a net gain of $0.17 per share related to business/property divestitures. AutoNation's Q4 2016 earnings from continuing operations included gains of $0.19 per share related to a business divestiture and $0.09 per share related to a legal settlement. On an adjusted basis, the Company posted earnings of $1.02 per share, ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.92 per share.

For the full year (FY) ended December 31, 2017, AutoNation reported revenue of $21.5 billion, down slightly compared to $21.6 billion for FY16. The Company's net income from continuing operations was $435 million, or $4.43 per share, for FY17 compared to net income from continuing operations of $432 million, or $4.16 per share, for FY16, reflecting an increase of 6% on a per-share basis.

AutoNation's Segment Results

During Q4 2017, the Domestic segment's revenue totaled $1.90 billion compared to $1.92 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's income was $67 million for the reported quarter versus the segment's income of $64 million in the year ago comparable period, reflecting an increase of 4% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, the Import segment generated revenue of $1.75 billion, up 3.9% compared to revenue of $1.68 billion in Q4 2016. The segment's reported quarter income was $75 million compared to the segment's income of $67 million in the year ago same period, reflecting an increase of 13% on a y-o-y basis.

The Premium Luxury segment recorded revenues of $1.94 billion in Q4 2017 compared to $1.80 billion in Q4 2016. The segment reported income of $106 million for the reported quarter compared to the segment's income of $93 million in the year earlier corresponding quarter, representing growth of 13% on a y-o-y basis.

Operating Details

During Q4 2017, AutoNation's gross profit for variable operations was $476 million, up 8% on a y-o-y basis. Same-store total variable growth was $3,380 on a per vehicle retail basis, an increase of $125, or 4%, compared to the year ago corresponding period.

For Q4 2017, AutoNation's retail vehicle unit volume grew 3% on a y-o-y basis. Used vehicle gross profit was $74 million, up 16% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's used vehicles retail grew 2% to $54,600, and retail used vehicle gross profit was $1,353 on a per vehicle retail basis.

AutoNation's new vehicle gross profit was $158 million in Q4 2017, down 3% on a y-o-y basis. The Company retailed 86,100 new vehicles in the reported quarter, an increase of 4% compared to the industry which saw a 3% decline compared to the year ago same period. New vehicle gross profit was $1,836 on a per vehicle retail basis, down 7%.

Share Repurchase

During FY17, AutoNation repurchased 10.1 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $435 million. As of January 31, 2018, the Company had approximately $114 million remaining Board authorization for share repurchase and 92 million shares outstanding.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, AutoNation's stock marginally climbed 0.19%, ending the trading session at $51.84.

Volume traded for the day: 638.38 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 21.26%; past twelve-month period - up 8.75%; and year-to-date - up 0.99%

After yesterday's close, AutoNation's market cap was at $4.68 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 12.87.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Auto Dealerships industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors