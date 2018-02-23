Active-Investors: Free Research Report as USG's Quarterly Sales Jumped 13% and Adjusted EPS Jumped 20%

Stock Monitor: AMN Healthcare Services Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on USG Corp. (NYSE: USG). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=USG. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 01, 2018. The building products Company exceeded top- and bottom-line expectations, and announced a $250 million share repurchase program. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company USG Corp. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AMN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, USG Corp. most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=USG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In the fourth quarter of 2017, USG's net sales were $831 million on a consolidated basis, reflecting a growth of 13% compared to $734 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates of $756.6 million.

During Q4 2017, USG's operating profit soared 47% to $87 million from $59 million in Q4 2016, while the Company's adjusted operating profit increased to $106 million in the reported quarter from $96 million in the year earlier same quarter.

USG recorded a net loss of $62 million, or $0.44 loss per diluted share, for Q4 2017 compared to a net income of $307 million, or $2.07 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's net loss in the reported quarter included $138 million of income tax expenses resulting from the Tax Cut and Reform Bill, whereas in Q4 2016, the Company's net income included $279 million of gain on sale of discontinued operations stemming from the sale of L&W Supply.

On an adjusted basis, USG's net income was $77 million, or $0.53 per diluted share; increasing from $65 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The Company's earnings numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.41 per share.

For the full year FY17, USG recorded net sales of $3.20 billion compared to $3.02 billion in FY16. The Company recorded a net income of $95 million and diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 in FY17 compared to $510 million and $3.46, respectively, in FY16. On an adjusted basis, USG generated a net income of $264 million and diluted EPS of $1.80 for FY17 compared to $251 million and $1.70, respectively, for FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, USG's US Wallboard & Surfaces segment recorded sales of $499 million, up 13% compared to $440 million in Q4 2016. The segment generated an operating profit of $80 million in the reported quarter versus $67 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. On an adjusted basis, the segment's operating profit was $81 million, improving by $8 million on a y-o-y basis. Wallboard volumes in the United States increased approximately 14%, while Wallboard price was down 4% compared to Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, USG's US Performance Materials segment reported revenues of $95 million, up 10% compared to $86 million in Q4 2016. The segment generated an operating profit of $5 million in the reported quarter compared to $6 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. On an adjusted basis, the segment's operating profit was $5 million, declining by $3 million on a y-o-y basis, which was attributed to higher freight and input costs, coupled with additional sales and marketing expenses to support growth.

The Company's US Ceilings segment reported sales of $122 million compared to $102 million in Q4 2016, reflecting a growth of 20%. The segment generated an operating profit of $25 million in the reported quarter compared to $15 million in the year ago same period. On an adjusted basis, the segment's operating profit was $26 million, increasing by $9 million on a y-o-y basis, due to improved pricing and volumes across tile and grid products.

Share Repurchase

USG announced that its Board of Directors approved a $250 million increase to its share repurchase program, raising the total authorization to $500 million. As of December 31, 2017, USG had $66 million remaining under its previously authorized $250 million share repurchase program. The corporation expects to execute the program within 18 months, and share repurchases are expected to be made from free cash flow generated from the business.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, USG Corp.'s stock was slightly up 0.54%, ending the trading session at $33.54.

Volume traded for the day: 694.11 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 26.23%; and past twelve-month period - up 0.15%

After yesterday's close, USG Corp.'s market cap was at $4.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 20.14.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the General Building Materials industry. This sector was up 0.6% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors:

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visithttp://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors