Active-Investors: Blog Exposure -Tellurian Announces an Open Season for the HGAP; Set to Deliver over 15,000 Jobs in Texas and Louisiana through its Pipeline Project

The Announcement

HGAP, according to the Company, is expected to cost about $1.4 billion to construct and would have the capacity to transport up to 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. The construction of HGAP is projected to begin in 2022, with an in-service date of mid-2023. HGAP is part of the Company's previously announced proposed Tellurian Pipeline Network-a project that represented $7.0 billion investment in US Infrastructure and would create about 15,000 jobs in Texas and Louisiana, according to Tellurian.

The investment is incremental to the Company's $15.2 billion investment that it has planned for Driftwood LNG, a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana. Tellurian views this announcement as a step to address the growing demand of natural gas in Southwest Louisiana. The demand of natural gas is expected to triple by 2025, reaching about 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2025. HGAP, according to Tellurian, will help improve the connection between North and Southwest Louisiana, relieving the load on existing pipeline routes and offerings shippers the opportunity to access expanding markets.

The proposed pipeline, would stretch over 200 miles and interconnect with the Midcontinent Express and Gulf Crossing Pipelines in Claiborne Parish and to multiple other pipelines. Also, the pipeline is expected to have multiple receipt and delivery locations, connecting industrial facilities and other pipelines from third-parties.

Company Growth Prospects

Prior to the announcement, on December 18, 2017, Tellurian announced that it would develop the Tellurian Pipeline Network, which would include Driftwood Pipeline and two additional pipelines to expand supply alternatives for the elevating natural gas demand in Southwest Louisiana. DWPL was expected to in-service by mid-2021, and the additional two pipelines were expected to be in-service by the end of 2022, subject to commercialization.

Tellurian added that the Pipeline Network would serve about 8Bcf/d of incremental natural gas demand expected by 2025 in Southwest Louisiana. Post the completion of the project, Permian Global Access Pipeline ("PGAP") and HGAP would deliver natural gas from multiple low-cost production basins and help declutter and relieve the existing pipeline infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana. According to the Company, the newly proposed PGAP would be about 625 miles, 42-inch in diameter pipeline, transporting about 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Tellurian's stock dropped 2.26%, ending the trading session at $9.09.

Volume traded for the day: 1.09 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.89%

After yesterday's close, Tellurian's market cap was at $2.08 billion.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

