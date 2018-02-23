Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Teledyne's Quarterly Sales Surged 27.4%; EPS Advanced 24%

Stock Monitor: FLIR Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Teledyne reported fourth quarter 2017 sales of $704.4 million compared to sales of $552.9 million for Q4 2016, reflecting an increase of 27.4%. The Company's reported number topped analysts' expectations by $35.15 million.

For Q4 2017, Teledyne's net income was $67.6 million, or $1.84 per diluted share, compared to $53.0 million or $1.48 per diluted share for Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included net discrete income tax benefits of $6.0 million, and provisional charges of $4.7 million as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (Tax Act), while Q4 2016 results included $7.9 million in acquisition related costs for the acquisition of e2v technologies PLC and net discrete income tax benefits of $9.4 million. On an adjusted basis, the Company reported earnings of $1.97 per share, topping Wall Street's estimates by $0.21 million.

For full year 2017, Teledyne's sales surged 21.1% to $2.60 billion compared to $2.15 billion for FY16.

Teledyne's net income was $227.2 million, or $6.26 per diluted share, in FY17 compared to $190.9 million, or $5.37 per diluted share, for FY16.

Review of Operations

During Q4 2017, Teledyne's Instrumentation segment's net sales advanced 13.4% to $254.8 million compared to $224.6 million in Q4 2016, resulting from higher sales of environmental instrumentation, marine instrumentation and test and measurement instrumentation as well as contribution from recent acquisitions. The segment's reported quarter operating income was $31.4 million, up 4% compared to $30.2 million in the year earlier same quarter. The increase in operating income reflected the impact of greater sales.

For Q4 2017, the Digital Imaging segment's net sales soared 80.1% to $199.7 million compared to $110.9 million in Q4 2016. The segment's reported quarter net sales included $74.5 million in incremental sales from the e2v acquisition, while it also reflected higher sales of machine vision cameras for industrial applications, geospatial hardware, and software and X-ray detectors for life sciences applications. Digital Imaging segment's operating income was $34.8 million for the reported quarter versus $15.3 million in the prior year's same quarter. The increase in operating income reflected the impact of higher sales, favorable product mix and incremental operating profit from e2v.

The Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment's net sales were $180.4 million in Q4 2017 compared to $151.8 million in Q4 2016, reflecting an increase of 18.8%. The segment's reported quarter net sales reflected $22.9 million of higher sales of microwave and interconnect systems and higher sales of $6.1 million of avionics products and electronic relays. Defense Electronics segment's operating income was $36.9 million for the reported quarter compared to $28.5 million in the prior year's same quarter, reflecting an increase of 29.5%. The increase in operating income in Q4 2017 reflected the impact of higher sales and favorable product mix.

During Q4 2017, the Engineered Systems segment's net sales grew 5.9% to $69.5 million compared with $65.6 million in Q4 2016. The reported quarter net sales reflected higher sales of $4.2 million of engineered products and services and $0.7 million of energy systems products. The segment's operating income was $9.7 million for the reported quarter, down 2% compared to $9.9 million in the year earlier same quarter. The decrease in operating income in the reported quarter primarily reflected lower margins for engineered products and services and energy systems products.

Cash Matters

Teledyne's cash provided by operating activities was $126.4 million for Q4 2017 compared to $66.3 million in Q4 2016. The higher cash provided by operating activities reflected the impact of higher operating income, cash flow from e2v, and lower income tax payments.

At December 31, 2017, the Company's cash totaled $70.9 million and total debt, including capital lease obligations, was $1.07 billion. Teledyne reduced total debt by $240.2 million since the e2v acquisition at the end of Q1 2017. At December 31, 2017, the Company had $165.0 million outstanding under the $750.0 million credit facility. Teledyne's capital expenditures for the reported quarter were $18.0 million compared to $16.7 million in the year ago same period.

Outlook

For Q1 2018, Teledyne is forecasting GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $1.50 to $1.55 and FY18 GAAP earnings per diluted share is estimated to be in the band of $7.51 to $7.61. The company's estimated tax rate for FY18 is estimated to be 21.5%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Teledyne Technologies' stock declined 1.56%, ending the trading session at $188.86.

Volume traded for the day: 157.92 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.04%; previous three-month period - up 30.29%; past twelve-month period - up 42.35%; and year-to-date - up 4.26%

After yesterday's close, Teledyne Technologies' market cap was at $6.64 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 30.25.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors