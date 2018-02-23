Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Schneider's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 11%; Adjusted EPS Gained 6%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR) ("Schneider").If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SNDR. Schneider reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 01, 2018. The trucking Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Schneider's operating revenues were $1.191 billion for Q4 2017, reflecting growth of 11% compared to operating revenues of $1.07 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $1.15 billion.

For Q4 2017, Schneider's revenues (excluding fuel surcharge) jumped 10.1% to $1.08 billion. The improved economy, effective freight selection, and tightened supply resulted in improved pricing and demand in the reported quarter.

During Q4 2017, Schneider's income from operations was $93.7 million, up 7%, compared to $89.7 million in Q4 2016. Price and productivity increased throughout the reported quarter, partially offset by increased driver costs, increased depreciation and the continuing First to Final Mile build out. Adjusted income from operations for the reported quarter was $99.9 million, up 12% on a y-o-y basis.

For Q4 2017, Schneider reported net income of $283.9 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to net income of $47.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on diluted earnings per share for the reported quarter was $1.30.

Schneider's adjusted net income was $0.33 per diluted share for Q4 2017 compared to $0.31 per diluted share in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.32 per share.

For FY17, Schneider's earnings totaled $389.9 million, or $2.28 per diluted share, compared to $156.9 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's FY17 adjusted earnings was $0.94 per diluted share compared to $1.01 per diluted share in FY16.

Schneider's Reportable Segments

During Q4 2017, the Truckload segment's revenue grew 6% on a y-o-y basis to $570.6 million, primarily due to productivity and price. Improved truck productivity and effective freight selection using the Company's Quest platform resulted in revenue per truck per week of $3,797, reflecting an increase of 5.3% on a y-o-y basis. Truckload's income from operations totaled $63.4 million in the reported quarter, flat compared to the year ago same period. Freight selection and truck productivity improved in Q4 2017 and was offset by increased driver expenses, First to Final Mile build out, fuel costs, and reduced gains on sales of equipment.

For Q4 2017, the Intermodal segment's revenue climbed 5% to $208.6 million, due to a 3.9% increase in orders and a 1.5% growth in revenue per order. The segment's income from operations soared 54% to $22.2 million. Intermodal operating ratio was 89.3% for Q4 2017, before the impact of duplicate chassis costs, primarily due to asset productivity, driver productivity, price, and volumes offset by duplicative costs from the conversion of leased to owned chassis. Total dray driver count increased by nearly 200 in the reported quarter compared to 2016, and drays performed on Company equipment improved 120 basis points.

During Q4 2017, the Logistics segment's revenues surged 26% to $249.5 million. The segment's income from operations soared 48% to $13.4 million, primarily due to brokerage growth and the expansion of gross margins in the reported quarter.

Cash Flow and Capitalization

At December 31, 2017, Schneider had a total of $440.6 million outstanding on various debt instruments compared to $699.4 million as of December 31, 2016. At December 31, 2017, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $238.5 million compared to $130.8 million at December 31, 2016. Schneider's net increase in cash and cash equivalents of $107.7 million was primarily due to proceeds from the IPO and the increase in free cash flow, partially offset by debt repayments.

Business Outlook

For full year 2018, Schneider is forecasting adjusted diluted earnings to be in the range of $1.32 to $1.44 and net capital expenditures in the band of $325 million to $375 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Schneider National's stock climbed 1.28%, ending the trading session at $26.98.

Volume traded for the day: 295.68 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 10.53%; and past six-month period - up 22.69%

After yesterday's close, Schneider National's market cap was at $4.77 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 29.49.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.89%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Trucking industry. This sector was up 0.1% at the end of the session.

