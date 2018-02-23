Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest pricing analytics study on the food retail industry. A prominent food retailer wanted to create a well-defined pricing strategy to plan the price changes and promotions. The client wanted to find out the impact of price differentials on the market share and predict the price-change triggers based on customer behavior.

According to the pricing analytics experts at Quantzig, "Pricing analytics helps organizations understand the current market prices for the food products available and precisely predict the impact of pricing on the sales volume."

The global food retail industry has been witnessing steady growth in the past few years. With the continually changing customer preferences, rapid shift towards online shopping, rising global population, and increasing purchasing power of emerging markets, the global food retail industry will continue to grow at a good pace.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to offer real-time insights into the market conditions and allowed them to improve margins. The client was able to manage their prices and promotions and make use of data to drive the customer's buying decisions.

This pricing analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Meet the pricing needs and cover relative price points

Optimize pricing strategies to maximize profit margins

This pricing analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Automating price-setting to position products effectively against the competitors

Identifying quick wins and developing high impact price strategies to improve revenue efficiency

