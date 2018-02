CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar gained ground against its most major opponents in the European session on Friday.



The loonie rose to 1.2687 against the greenback and 1.5613 versus the euro, from its early lows of 1.2725 and 1.5675, respectively.



The loonie reversed from an early low of 0.9970 against the aussie, rising to 0.9924.



The loonie is likely to find resistance around 1.25 against the greenback, 0.98 against the aussie and 1.52 against the euro.



