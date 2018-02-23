Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Cypress' Q4 Top-Line Grew 12.7% Y-o-Y

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NYSE: CY) ("Cypress"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CY. The Company posted its financial results on February 01, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The San Jose, California-based Company reported a 12.7% y-o-y growth in its quarterly revenues, outperforming market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31 2017, Cypress reported revenues of $597.55 million, above the $530.17 million recorded at the end of Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company's revenues for the reported quarter beat market forecasts of $594 million.

The chip-maker reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $36 million, or $0.10 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $72.37 million, or $0.22 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company posted a non-GAAP net income of $104.69 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, up from $53.82 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the same quarter of last year. Moreover, Wall Street had expected the Company's net income from continuing operations to be $0.25 per diluted share for Q4 FY17.

For the full year FY17, Cypress' revenues came in at $2.33 billion, rising from $1.92 billion in FY16. The Company's net loss attributable to common shareholders stood at $93.65 million, or $0.28 loss per diluted share, in FY17 versus a net loss of $686.25 million, or $2.15 loss per diluted share, in FY16. However, the Company's non-GAAP net income grew to $324.26 million, or $0.89 per share, in FY17, up from $170.47 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the last year's comparable period.

Operating Metrics

In the three months ended December 31 2017, the Company reported non-GAAP cost of revenues of $326.22 million compared to $317.59 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's non-GAAP margin improved to $271.33 million, or 45.4% of revenues, during Q4 FY17 from $212.58 million, or 40.1% of revenues, in the year ago corresponding quarter.

During the reported quarter, the Company's non-GAAP research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $82.92 million versus $74.88 million in the last year's same quarter. The Company's non-GAAP selling, general, and administrative expenses and restructuring costs were $67.51 million during Q4 FY17 versus $59.12 million in Q4 FY16. The Company reported a non-GAAP operating income of $120.90 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $78.58 million in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, the Company's non-GAAP EBITDA rose to $139.60 million in Q4 FY17 from $94.64 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During the fourth quarter ended December 31 2017, Cypress generated $201.54 million in cash from operations versus $89.79 million in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2016. The Company's capital expenditure was $7.79 million in Q4 FY17, up from the $11.89 million spent during the previous year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, Cypress had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $151.60 million as on December 31 2017, compared to $120.17 million as on January 01, 2017.

Dividend

In a separate press release on February 20, 2018, Cypress' Board of Directors announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.11 per share, payable on April 19, 2018, to common stock holders of record at the close of business on March 29, 2018.

Outlook

In its guidance for Q1 FY18, Cypress expects non-GAAP revenues to be in the range of $565 million to $595 million. The Company's non-GAAP margin is expected to be between 44.5% and 45.5% for Q1 FY18. The management further anticipates non-GAAP diluted EPS to be in the band of $0.22 to $0.26 during Q1 FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Cypress Semiconductor's stock ended the trading session flat at $16.85.

Volume traded for the day: 4.58 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 26.50%; past twelve-month period - up 28.53%; and year-to-date - up 10.56%

After yesterday's close, Cypress Semiconductor's market cap was at $5.69 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Broad Line industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors