Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Camden Property's Q4 Top-Line Growth Outshone Forecasts

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Camden Property's total property revenues rose to $229.83 million from $217.14 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total property revenue numbers for the reported quarter beat market consensus forecasts of $228.2 million. Rental revenues grew to $197.28 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $186.46 million in Q4 FY16; while Other property revenues rose to $32.55 million in Q4 FY17 from $30.68 million in the prior year's same quarter.

The real estate investment trust reported a net income attributable to common shareholders of $87.99 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $40.89 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's funds from operations (FFO) improved to $114.55 million, or $1.18 per share, during Q4 FY17 from $105.54 million, or $1.15 per share, in the previous year's comparable quarter. Additionally, Wall Street had also expected the Company to report FFO of $1.18 per diluted share.

For the full year FY17, the Company's total property revenues came in at $900.90 million, rising from $876.45 million a year ago. Furthermore, the Company's FFO stood at $424.07 million, or $4.53 per share, in FY17 versus $425.46 million, or $4.64 per share, in FY16.

Earnings Metrics

Camden Property's total property expenses increased to $80.64 million in Q4 FY17 from $73.68 million in Q4 FY16. For the reported quarter, the Company's total non-property income surged to $8.70 million from $3.21 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's total other expenses came in at $113.79 million for Q4 FY17 from $106.25 million in the previous year's corresponding period. The Company's net operating income (NOI) was $149.19 million for Q4 FY17, up from $143.46 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the Company posted an adjusted EBITDA of $132.91 million in Q4 FY17 versus $126.40 million in Q4 FY16.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

On December 12, 2017, the Company sold Camden Miramar, its student housing community located in Corpus Christi, Texas, for approximately $78 million.

Meanwhile, the Company has acquired Camden Pier District, a 358-home apartment community located in St. Petersburg, Florida, for a total purchase price, after closing costs, of approximately $127 million.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

Camden Property's net cash provided by operating activities was $434.66 million during the full year FY17 compared to $443.06 million in FY16. The Company ended the year with cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance of $377.81 million versus $245.83 million as on December 31, 2017.

Dividend

In its earnings press release, the Company's Board of Trust Managers increased the quarterly dividend by 2.7% from $0.75 per common share to $0.77 per common share in Q1 FY18. The dividend is payable on April 17, 2018, to shareholders of record as on March 30, 2018.

Outlook

In its outlook for the full year FY18, the Company expects FFO per diluted share to be in the range of $4.62 to $4.82, while EPS per diluted share is forecasted to be between $1.68 and $1.88 for the same period.

For Q1 FY18, the Company anticipates FFO per diluted share to be in the band of $1.11 and $1.15, while EPS per diluted share is expected to be between $0.40 and $0.44 for the upcoming quarter.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Camden Property Trust's stock rose 1.12%, ending the trading session at $80.37.

Volume traded for the day: 805.69 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 619.45 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, Camden Property Trust's market cap was at $7.74 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 38.33.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.83%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Residential industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors