23.02.2018
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Metso Corporation: Metso's Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2017 published

Metso's Annual Report and Corporate Governance Statement for 2017 published

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on February 23, 2018 at 2:45 p.m. EET

Metso Corporation's Annual Report for 2017 has been published at www.metso.com/2017 (http://www.metso.com/2017). The report includes the financial statements, annual review, corporate governance statement and externally assured sustainability supplement.

Printed copies of the financial statements and annual review will be available during the week of March 19th. Orders for printed copies can be placed at www.metso.com/subscriptions (http://www.metso.com/subscriptions).

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.
metso.com (http://www.metso.com/), twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)


Further information, please contact:
Communications, tel. +358 20 484 3212
Investor relations, tel. +358 20 484 3253


Metso Corporation

Eeva Sipilä
Interim President and CEO, CFO

Juha Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Media
www.metso.com


Metso Corporate Governance Statement 2017 (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2171271/836653.pdf)
Metso Sustainability Supplement 2017 (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2171271/836654.pdf)
Metso Financial Statements 2017 (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2171271/836651.pdf)
Metso Annual Review 2017 (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2171271/836652.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)