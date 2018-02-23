Scania Sees Positive Outcome on Evaluating H&D Wireless RTLS System for Indoor Positioning in Smartfactory Lab

STOCKHOLM, February 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

H&D Wireless, The Swedish supplier of IoT and RTLS Clouds Platform Solutions, recently listed on Nasdaq First North, has been evaluated and approved in a project with another Swedish industrial company. The truck manufacturer Scania has evaluated H&D Wireless GEPS indoor positioning system in its "SmartFactory Lab" in Södertälje, Stockholm, with the goal of getting a better overview of processes and objects through production.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494475/H_and_D_Wireless_Logo.jpg )



After several successful demonstrations and presentations in recent months, H&D Wireless (HDW) has now been invited to quote their services to a pilot project in Scania's factories. As early as June 2017, HDW was chosen as supplier of indoor positioning, RTLS (Real-Time Locating System), to Scania's concept factory in Södertälje, called SmartFactory Lab". The system digitizes and visualize physical processes and identifies, among other handling of material, production bottlenecks, uneven production flow and unexpected machine interrupts.

"We are proud, after 6 months of evaluation in Smartfactory Lab, to have passed a very important milestone with one of the world's largest truck manufacturers, that is, to be invited to offer in a pilot project at Scania. We know that our solution GEPS for industry (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services) creates business value. The industrial companies that implement RTLS solutions can expect 20-40 percent improved utilization of their equipment, as well as 6-12 months payback. This also applies to the automotive industry", says Pär, CEO and founder of H&D Wireless AB.

"At Scania Smart Factory Lab, we evaluate new technologies and solutions to see what you can achieve. Furthermore, we are demonstrating the technologies in the most real way possible regardless of the ongoing production", explains Lars Hanson, Project Manager for SmartFactory Lab at Scania. SmartFactory Lab is a new key part of a structured process to introduce new technologies to Scania's global factories, including the sister company MAN's factories.

GEPS for Industry Launched in spring 2017 and has further strengthened Swedish H&D Wireless position on the fast-growing market for Industrial IoT solutions now also wireless real-time tracking (RTLS).

H&D Wireless System Supports multiple wireless technologies such as UWB, BLE, RFID, GPS, NB-IoT, LTE and Wi-Fi, which combined with Security Protocols, Data analysis and Artificial Intelligence, Can Follow Everything from forklifts to materials, people, products and work processes.

The market for smart factories and industrial IoT is growing strongly and is expected to be worth more than $225 billion in 2022 (Markets and Markets Research).

This information is such information that H&D Wireless AB is required to disclose under the EU market abuse regulation. The information was provided, through the above contact person, for publication 08:30am CET on 23rd February 2018.

About H&D Wireless:

H&D Wireless is a Swedish Internet of Things cloud and platform system provider. Its Griffin IoT cloud platform is an end-to-end system solution containing world-class wireless modules, cloud services with analytics and artificial intelligence visualized through smartphone applications for smart homes and enterprises. Since 2016, the company offers Griffin Enterprise Positioning System (GEPS ') as a cloud service for indoor positioning of physical objects that can digitally transform business processes for increased flexibility, better efficiency and greater profitability. H&D Wireless was founded in 2009 and is among Sweden's fastest growing and most decorated IoT companies, with more than 1,100,000 wireless products shipped to date for IoT, M2M solutions across the globe. The shares of H&D Wireless are listed on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm since December 2017. Capital injections in 2016 and 2017 of nearly SEK 70 million has given the company the ability to invest in research and development of solutions for the digitization of the industry, commonly referred to as Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed as the Certified Adviser for the company.

About Scania:

Scania is a world leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2016, we delivered 73,100 trucks, 8,300 buses as well as 7,800 industrial and marine engines to our customers. Net sales reached nearly SEK 104 billion, of which about 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 46,000 people. Research and development are concentrated in Sweden, with branches in Brazil and India. Production takes place in Europe, Latin America and Asia, with regional production centers in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH. For more information visit http://www.scania.com