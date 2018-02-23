

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $142.06 million, or $1.31 per share. This was higher than $131.52 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.9% to $196.96 million. This was down from $228.78 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $142.06 Mln. vs. $131.52 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.31 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.4% -Revenue (Q4): $196.96 Mln vs. $228.78 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.50



