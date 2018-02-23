Active-Investors: Free Research Report as DCT's Quarterly Sales Advanced 6%; FFO Gained 6.8%

Stock Monitor: STAG Industrial Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, DCT's total revenue grew 6% to $108.87 million compared to $102.23 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $106 million.

For full year (FY) 2017, DCT's revenue totaled $424.47 million versus revenue of $392.78 million in FY16.

During Q4 2017, net income attributable to DCT's common stockholders was $20.94 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to $19.52 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for Q4 2016, reflecting a 4.8% increase.

For FY17, DCT's net earnings were $102.83 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $92.39 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for FY16, representing a 7.8% increase.

DCT's funds from operations ("FFO"), attributable to common stockholders and unit-holders was $0.63 per diluted share for Q4 2017, up 6.8% compared with $0.59 per diluted share for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.62 per share.

For FY17, DCT's FFO was $2.45 per diluted share compared to $2.27 per diluted share for FY16, reflecting a 7.9% growth.

Property Results and Leasing Activity

As of December 31, 2017, DCT owned 398 consolidated operating properties, totaling 65.1 million square feet, with occupancy of 97.8%, reflecting a decrease of 20 basis points compared to Q3 2016. During the reported quarter, the impact of acquisitions, dispositions, and placing developments and redevelopments into operations decreased consolidated operating occupancy by 20 basis points.

In Q4 2017, DCT signed leases totaling 2.3 million square feet with rental rates increasing 21.5% on a straight-line basis and 5.9% on a cash basis. For FY17, the Company signed leases totaling 12.6 million square feet with rental rates increasing 28.5% on a straight-line basis and 11.6% on a cash basis. The Company's tenant retention rate was 84.8% in the reported quarter and 76.3% for FY17.

DCT's net operating income (NOI) was $81.7 million in Q4 2017 compared to $79.7 million in Q3 2017. For the year ending December 31, 2017, NOI was $320.0 million compared to $294.5 million for FY16.

DCT's quarterly Same-Store Portfolio occupancy averaged 98.0% in Q4 2017, reflecting an increase of 30 basis points from Q4 2016. The Company's quarterly Same-Store Portfolio occupancy as of December 31, 2017, was 98.0%.

Investment Activity

Since DCT's Q3 2017 earnings release, the Company acquired a 787,000 square foot building in the I-55 submarket of Chicago for $47.3 million. The building is a shell-complete, Class A facility which was not leased at the time of closing. The Company expects a year-one cash yield of negative 2.3% and a stabilized cash yield of 5.9%. Since the Company's Q3 2017 earnings release, DCT commenced construction on 1.0 million square feet with a projected investment of $60.2 million and purchased 147.7 acres for the future development of 2.0 million square feet.

Since DCT's Q3 2017 earnings release, the Company sold 10 buildings totaling 2.3 million square feet. These transactions generated total gross proceeds of $129.3 million and have an expected year-one weighted-average cash yield of 6.3%.

Capital Markets

During Q4 2017, DCT raised $36.1 million in net proceeds from the sale of common stock through its "at the market" equity offering. The Company issued approximately 606,000 shares at a weighted-average price of $60.34 per share. The proceeds were used to fund development and redevelopment and general corporate activities.

Additionally, in December 2017, DCT amended its senior unsecured term loan, originally dated December 15, 2015, to reduce the interest to a variable rate equal to LIBOR, plus a margin, depending on the Company's public debt credit rating, of between 0.90 to 1.75% per annum or, at the Company's election, an alternate base rate plus a margin of between 0.45 to 1.40% per annum.

Outlook

For FY18, DCT is forecasting net earnings between $1.18 and $1.28 per diluted share. The Company's 2018 FFO guidance is between $2.52 and $2.62 per diluted share.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, DCT Industrial Trust's stock rose 1.16%, ending the trading session at $55.07.

Volume traded for the day: 441.82 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 16.18%

After yesterday's close, DCT Industrial Trust's market cap was at $5.13 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 49.66.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.61%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the REIT - Industrial industry.

