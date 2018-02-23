Last summer, WinADay added Bitcoins to its options for deposits and withdrawals. This month the unique casino begins offering another cryptocurrency option. Like Bitcoins, Litecoins are an easy and secure way to make deposits and collect winnings but transactions are even faster and with vastly reduced fees.

Litecoins can be purchased through most major cryptocurrency exchanges including Okex and Kraken. Winaday's Litecoin guide has details: https://www.winadaycasino.eu/en/litecoin.

For the whole week (February 23 to March 1, 2018), WinADay will double all deposits (up to $500) made with Litecoins (bonus code: LTC100).

The unique casino is also introducing a new online slot game this week. Based on one of the greatest love stories ever told, the romantic Phantom of the Opera slot game is a 5x4, 30 payline slot with a choice of generous bonus features and a wide betting range to appeal to all kinds of players.

Beginning Friday, all players who have made at least one deposit are eligible for a $15 Freebie to try the new game.

Inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber's spellbinding musical, the Phantom of the Opera slot game takes players on a romantic journey backstage at the Paris Opera House. Three or more of the Free Spin scatter symbols trigger a choice of three bonus games. With four rather than the typical three it has more opportunities for winning combinations than most online slot games.

WinADay Casino has been entertaining the world with unique slots, video poker, Keno and Roulette games for going on ten years. Most of its premium slots are tied to its site-wide progressive jackpot which is currently just over $100,000.

END

About WinADayCasino (http://www.winadaycasino.eu)

Created by Slotland Entertainment S.A. in 2008, WinADayCasino.eu is an instant-play casino offering unique free and real-money slot machines and card games. Most premium games are tied to one progressive jackpot. Generous deposit bonuses, game-of-the-month bonuses, daily random draws bonuses and frequent six-figure progressive jackpot wins have made this casino popular around the world. WinADay players interact with each other and receive special casino bonuses on Facebook. WinADay's affiliate program is managed by SlotlandAffiliates.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180223005025/en/

Contacts:

Media inquiries:

Lyceum Media

Larry Colcy

winaday@lyceummedia.com

+44 (0) 7932 440 157