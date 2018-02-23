The Topsector Energie scheme, which will also support all kinds of innovative energy projects, has a budget of €130 million for 2018.The Netherlands Enterprise Agency, Rijksdienst voor Ondernemend Nederland - RVO has announced it will start accepting applications for the support scheme for innovative energy projects, Topsector Energie, which will also include a specific section for solar and wind, from April 3, 2018. Overall, the program has a budget of €130 million for this year, the same amount the Dutch government allocated in 2017. The incentives will be granted to scientific institutions ...

