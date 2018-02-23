Cryptocurrencies Are Caught in a CorrectionThe cryptocurrency market is falling, which was completely contrary to the price action that characterized all of last year. 2017 was a milestone year for cryptocurrencies as the entire complex made a monumental move to the upside. The total cryptocurrency market cap began that year at $18.0 billion and it ballooned to a market cap of $612.0 billion by the end of the year. 2018 started off much like 2017 ended; all the enthusiasm and hot money that flooded and fueled the bullish run in 2017 continued to pour into the market, pushing cryptocurrency values higher.These gains came to an end on January 7, 2018. The recent move toward.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...