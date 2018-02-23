sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,98 Euro		-0,41
-2,01 %
WKN: A1W3KT ISIN: US21240D1072 Ticker-Symbol: C47 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CONTROL4 CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONTROL4 CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,19
20,58
15:19
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CONTROL4 CORPORATION
CONTROL4 CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CONTROL4 CORPORATION19,98-2,01 %