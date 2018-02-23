

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca and Merck (MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, said that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion, recommending a marketing authorization of LYNPARZA or olaparib tablets (300 mg twice daily) for use as a maintenance therapy for patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed high grade, epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete response or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.



LYNPARZA is recommended for treatment in this setting regardless of patients' BRCA mutation status.



The CHMP recommendation is based on two randomized trials, SOLO-2 and Study 19, which showed LYNPARZA (olaparib) reduced the risk of disease progression or death for platinum-sensitive relapsed patients compared to placebo.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX