CARDINALITY is selected as a '10 to Watch' company by industry analyst firm Stratecast Frost Sullivan.

In their new report, "Digital Transformation Means New Tools for New Business" -part of the Global Operations, Orchestration, Data Analytics, and Monetisation (ODAM) stream-Stratecast recognises CARDINALITY for their new approach towards processing big data to deliver applications such as Customer Experience, Operational Intelligence, Network Analytics, Churn Management and Marketing Intelligence.

Stratecast identified that the CARDINALITY Perception Platform brings large amounts of data from multiple CSP sources together in order to address a growing group of data analysis needs from different operational work teams and the wider business. It also does this at ingestion rates and storage levels previously thought not practical.

"Using design principals tied to microservices and containerized solution components, the platform is a major advancement in meeting CSP data analysis needs at a price untouchable by previously-defined platforms," said Karl Whitelock, Stratecast director of global ODAM strategy. "The industry needs affordable ways to make data intelligent."

Stephen Bowker, CEO and Co-founder of CARDINALITY said "we're using our unique combination of telecommunications and data science expertise to enable CSPs to leverage the latest open technologies to drive Digital Transformation. We are really excited to be recognized by such an organisation like Stratecast Frost Sullivan for being innovative and one to watch. We will be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this year, so come and visit us in Hall 7, at stand C23".

About CARDINALITY

CARDINALITY is an award-winning analytics company which completely revolutionises a service provider's approach towards processing Big Data. CARDINALITY Perception is an innovative analytics solution already proven at scale nationwide in MNO's like Telefonica UK, one of the largest Hadoop installations Europe, and it can also be deployed as a single use case appliance in your datacentre or in the cloud. CARDINALITY is headquartered in the UK, with R&D Centres in Poland and Serbia, and regional offices in Mexico and Jordan.

Visit cardinality.co.uk or email info@cardinality.co.uk for information.

About Stratecast Frost Sullivan

Stratecast leverages a mix of subscription research and customized consulting engagements, to deliver knowledge and perspective that is only attainable through years of real-world experience in an industry where customers are collaborators; today's partners are tomorrow's competitors; and agility and innovation are essential elements for success.

