Global Blinds and Shades Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - What's In and What's Out in Blinds

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Blinds and Shades in US$ Million. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 158 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 3 Day Blinds LLC (USA)
- Chicology (USA)
- Decora Blind Systems Ltd. (UK)
- Draper, Inc. (USA)
- Elite Window Fashions (Canada)
- Hunter Douglas N.V. (Netherlands)
- Comfortex Corporation (USA)
- Luxaflex Hunter Douglas Ltd. (UK)
- Shade-O-Matic LP (Canada)
- Innovative Openings, Inc. (USA)
- Louvolite Fabrics Ltd. (UK)
- Maxxmar Window Fashions (Canada)
- Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Norman International, Inc. (USA)
- Roll-A-Shade Inc. (USA)
- Rollease Acmeda Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- RollEase Acmeda Inc. (USA)
- Springs Window Fashions, LLC (USA)
- Mechoshade Systems, Inc. (USA)
- TimberBlindMetroShade (USA)
- Vasa Window Coverings (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage
Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains: The Fundamental Factor behind the Steady Evolution of the Market
Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows
Blinds: The Most Sought-After Window Coverings
Other Aspects of Blinds that are Superior to Curtains
Sturdiness
Arrangement
Privacy
Ease of Use
Protection
Global Outlook
Growth Drivers Summarized
Developed Countries are the Traditional Revenue Generators, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
Growing Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Drive Strong Market Gains
China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge Market Growth Potential
2. COMPETITION
Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace
Identifying Requirements
Economic Significance
Adoption of IT Solutions
Select Products Symbolizing Latest Design Trends
Luminette Privacy Sheers
Alustra Woven Textures
DUETTE Honeycomb Shades
PLEATED Shades
Somfy Z-Wave enabled Motorized Blinds
Leading Manufacturers of Automated Blinds and Shades: Snapshot Profiles
BTX
Hunter Douglas
Lutron
Mecho
Somfy
3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments Drive Healthy Market Growth
Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades
What's In' and What's Out' in Blinds
Luxurious Fabrics
Honeycomb Blinds
Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks
Focus on Retro
Repurposed Window Treatments
Simplicity
Neutral Colors and Steel Rods
Architectural Features
Metallic
Sheer Curtains
Space Enhancing Designs
Floor to Ceiling Curtains
Cellular Shades
White Plantation Shutters
Two-In-One Blinds
Broader Drapes
Roman Blinds
Layering
Bold Colors and Patterns
Other Shade Trends Summarized
Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Automated Blinds and Shades
Lutron's Serena Shades Considered Best for Smart Homes
Surging Demand for Home Automation Solutions Boosts Demand for Automated Window Treatments
Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Blinds and Shades
Rising Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Spur Demand for Cellular Blinds
Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades
Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds
Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction
Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures
Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand
Advantages and Disadvantages
Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour
The Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction
Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Exponential Increase in Urbanization
Population Growth
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
Smart Blinds and Shades
Axis Gear: Transformation of Existing Window Shades to Smart Shades
Voice Regulated Windows Coverings
QMotion: Battery Motorization Technology for Window Shades
Elite Smart Shades Window Coverings: Enabling Pre-Programmed Functioning
Insynctive Technology: For Programming Between-the-Glass Shades and Blinds
Select Smart Glass-Based Window Shade Solutions
Sonte Film
Smart Tint
InvisiShade
IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds
SolarGaps': Generating Renewable Energy for Powering Devices at Home
Windows with In-built Blinds
Top Down-Bottom Up Shades
Cordless Treatments for Child Safety
Advanced Window Operating Systems by Hunter Douglas
PowerView Automated Window Shades: Offering Efficiency, Privacy and UV Protection
Novel Window Shades by Screen Innovations
Horizontal Blinds
Window Films
Sliding Panels
Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades
Day-Night Roller-Shades
Healing Window Treatments
Skyline Window Panels
Between-the-Glass Shades and Blinds
Cleaner Look
No Cords for Enhanced Safety
Kids Protection
Convenient to Install and Change
Perfect Option for Patio Doors
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Blinds: A Prelude
Select Types of Blinds
Awning Blinds
Bamboo Blinds
Cordless Blinds
Drop Blinds
Miniblinds
Vertical Blinds
Venetian Blinds
Commonly Used Materials in Blinds
Aluminum
Fabric
Faux Wood
Genuine Wood
Vinyl
Shades
Select Types of Shades
Cellular Shades
Pleated Shades
Roller Shades
Roman Shades
Wood Shades
Fixtures and Fittings
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Crestron Launches Crestron Shades
Screen Innovations Launches Motorized Shades
Savant Introduces the Savant Shades
Hunter Douglas Introduces Smart Shades with PowerView Motorization Technology
LuXout Introduces Vision Window Shades
Draper Introduces FlexShade Recharge
ODL Introduces Blink Blinds + Glass
Insolroll Launches Lutron-Driven Oasis Patio Shades
QMotion UK Introduces QiS ZigBee Blind Control
PowerView Motorisation Technology Launched by Hunter Douglas
Inspired Shades Collection Unveiled by Budget Blinds
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Insolroll Expands its Colorado Campus with New Manufacturing Facility
Springs Acquires Mariak Industries
Inpro Acquires the Assets of WebbShade
Hunter Douglas Acquires Levolor and Kirsch
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 158 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 166)
- The United States (38)
- Canada (4)
- Europe (112)
- France (4)
- Germany (12)
- The United Kingdom (44)
- Italy (5)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (44)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xt49pn/global_blinds_and?w=5
