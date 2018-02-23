Global Blinds and Shades Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - What's In and What's Out in Blinds

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Blinds and Shades: Providing Optimum Comfort, Health, and Well-being by Reducing Glare, Maintenance Cost, and Energy Usage

Superior Attributes of Blinds and Shades over Curtains: The Fundamental Factor behind the Steady Evolution of the Market

Blinds: Essentially the New Screens for Windows

Blinds: The Most Sought-After Window Coverings

Other Aspects of Blinds that are Superior to Curtains

Sturdiness

Arrangement

Privacy

Ease of Use

Protection

Global Outlook

Growth Drivers Summarized

Developed Countries are the Traditional Revenue Generators, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Growing Construction Activity in Asia-Pacific to Drive Strong Market Gains

China & India: Underpenetrated Nature of the Markets Offer Huge Market Growth Potential



2. COMPETITION

Incorporation of Advanced Technologies: Essential for Success in the Marketplace

Identifying Requirements

Economic Significance

Adoption of IT Solutions

Select Products Symbolizing Latest Design Trends

Luminette Privacy Sheers

Alustra Woven Textures

DUETTE Honeycomb Shades

PLEATED Shades

Somfy Z-Wave enabled Motorized Blinds

Leading Manufacturers of Automated Blinds and Shades: Snapshot Profiles

BTX

Hunter Douglas

Lutron

Mecho

Somfy



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Growing Demand for Trendy, Innovative, Fashion-Forward, and Energy Saving Window Treatments Drive Healthy Market Growth

Newer Features, Fabric, Styles, and Designs in Blinds and Shades

What's In' and What's Out' in Blinds

Luxurious Fabrics

Honeycomb Blinds

Organic/Eco-Friendly Materials and Nature Inspired Looks

Focus on Retro

Repurposed Window Treatments

Simplicity

Neutral Colors and Steel Rods

Architectural Features

Metallic

Sheer Curtains

Space Enhancing Designs

Floor to Ceiling Curtains

Cellular Shades

White Plantation Shutters

Two-In-One Blinds

Broader Drapes

Roman Blinds

Layering

Bold Colors and Patterns

Other Shade Trends Summarized

Growing Prominence of Smart Homes Drive Strong Demand for Automated Blinds and Shades

Lutron's Serena Shades Considered Best for Smart Homes

Surging Demand for Home Automation Solutions Boosts Demand for Automated Window Treatments

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Blinds and Shades

Rising Popularity of Energy Efficient Insulating Products Spur Demand for Cellular Blinds

Trend towards Green/LEED Buildings Drives Demand for Sustainable Blinds and Shades

Natural Products Make Way into Window Blinds

Eco-Friendly Bamboo Gains Traction

Enhanced Workplace Sustainability by Incorporating Flexibility in Building Structures

Myriad Benefits Offered by Multi-Layered Windows and Motorized Window Blinds Drive Market Demand

Advantages and Disadvantages

Addressing Cord-Related Child Safety Issues: Need of the Hour

The Best of Kids' Program: A Step in the Right Direction

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population



4. INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Smart Blinds and Shades

Axis Gear: Transformation of Existing Window Shades to Smart Shades

Voice Regulated Windows Coverings

QMotion: Battery Motorization Technology for Window Shades

Elite Smart Shades Window Coverings: Enabling Pre-Programmed Functioning

Insynctive Technology: For Programming Between-the-Glass Shades and Blinds

Select Smart Glass-Based Window Shade Solutions

Sonte Film

Smart Tint

InvisiShade

IoT-based Gadgets for Controlling Window Blinds

SolarGaps': Generating Renewable Energy for Powering Devices at Home

Windows with In-built Blinds

Top Down-Bottom Up Shades

Cordless Treatments for Child Safety

Advanced Window Operating Systems by Hunter Douglas

PowerView Automated Window Shades: Offering Efficiency, Privacy and UV Protection

Novel Window Shades by Screen Innovations

Horizontal Blinds

Window Films

Sliding Panels

Roller Shades: Offering a Cross between Blinds and Shades

Day-Night Roller-Shades

Healing Window Treatments

Skyline Window Panels

Between-the-Glass Shades and Blinds

Cleaner Look

No Cords for Enhanced Safety

Kids Protection

Convenient to Install and Change

Perfect Option for Patio Doors



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Blinds: A Prelude

Select Types of Blinds

Awning Blinds

Bamboo Blinds

Cordless Blinds

Drop Blinds

Miniblinds

Vertical Blinds

Venetian Blinds

Commonly Used Materials in Blinds

Aluminum

Fabric

Faux Wood

Genuine Wood

Vinyl

Shades

Select Types of Shades

Cellular Shades

Pleated Shades

Roller Shades

Roman Shades

Wood Shades

Fixtures and Fittings



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Crestron Launches Crestron Shades

Screen Innovations Launches Motorized Shades

Savant Introduces the Savant Shades

Hunter Douglas Introduces Smart Shades with PowerView Motorization Technology

LuXout Introduces Vision Window Shades

Draper Introduces FlexShade Recharge

ODL Introduces Blink Blinds + Glass

Insolroll Launches Lutron-Driven Oasis Patio Shades

QMotion UK Introduces QiS ZigBee Blind Control

PowerView Motorisation Technology Launched by Hunter Douglas

Inspired Shades Collection Unveiled by Budget Blinds



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Insolroll Expands its Colorado Campus with New Manufacturing Facility

Springs Acquires Mariak Industries

Inpro Acquires the Assets of WebbShade

Hunter Douglas Acquires Levolor and Kirsch



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



