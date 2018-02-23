Coventry Building Society announced its results for the year ended 31 December on Friday, reporting "strong growth" in mortgages, with mortgage assets increasing £3bn to £35.9bn, representing growth of 9%. The society said that growth was almost three times faster than the market. It also reported record savings balances, as savings deposit balances grew £3.0bn to £31.0bn, representing growth of 11% - almost four times the rate of the market. Strong capital was also highlighted by the board, ...

