Australian mineral sands producer Base Resources saw net profits soar 466% in the six months leading to 31 December thanks to increased mining volumes and grades at Kwale, its flagship project in Kenya. Base resources posted an increased output of zircon and ilmenite, the latter of which moved ahead so much so that it was above design capacity, and a steady output of rutile throughout the half, with sales revenue from Kwale topping A$115.9m, a growth of 28% year-on-year. Underlying costs rose ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...