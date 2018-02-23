Active-Investors: Wired News - Merck to Acquire Australia-based Viralytics to Broaden Immuno-Oncology Portfolio

Stock Monitor: TherapeuticsMD Post Earnings Reporting

Details of the Agreement

Merck will pay AUD 1.75 cash per share to Viralytics, representing a premium of 160% to the one-month volume weighted average price of Viralytics' shares.

Following the transaction, Viralytics will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck, and the latter will gain full rights to CAVATAK® (CVA21), Viralytics' investigational oncolytic immunotherapy which has shown an ability to preferentially infect and kill cancer cells.

Viralytics's directors intend to vote all the shares of Viralytics held or controlled by them in favor of the Scheme. Viralytics's largest shareholder, Lepu Medical Group, also intends to vote its shares in favor of the Scheme.

The transaction, expected to close in Q2 2018, is subject to customary conditions, including Viralytics' shareholder approval, court approval, and other regulatory approval.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Baker & McKenzie is serving as legal counsel to Merck. Lazard is serving as financial advisor and McCullough Robertson is serving as legal counsel to Viralytics.

Viralytics' Approach of Engaging Innate Immune System to Kill Cancer Cells Complements Merck's Immuno-Oncology Strategy

Dr. Roy Baynes, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Clinical Development, Chief Medical Officer of Merck Research Laboratories, mentioned that Viralytics' approach of engaging the innate immune system to target and kill cancer cells complements Merck's immuno-oncology strategy, which is focused on the rapid advancement of innovative monotherapy approaches and synergistic combinations to help the broadest range of cancer patients. Dr. Roy added that the Company is eager to further build on Viralytics's science as it continues its efforts to harness the immune system to improve long-term disease control and survival outcomes for people with cancer.

CAVATAK® Being Evaluated in Combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA®

CAVATAK® is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase-1 and Phase-2 clinical trials, both as an intratumoral and intravenous agent, including in combination with Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 therapy. At the 32nd Annual Meeting of SITC in National Harbor, MD, Viralytics presented results from the Phase-Ib CAPRA trial assessing the Cavatak-Keytruda combo in late-stage melanoma patients, showing a preliminary Best Overall Response Rate (BORR) of 61% and a disease control rate of 78%, with very promising durability of response in 7 of 11 patients with the most advanced Stage IV M1c melanoma. In the Phase-Ib MITCI trial, the Cavatak®-Yervoy combination showed a BORR of 50% and a disease control rate of 77% in the first 22 patients evaluable for efficacy.

Under an agreement between Viralytics and a subsidiary of Merck, announced in November 2015, a study is investigating the use of the CAVATAK® and KEYTRUDA® combination in melanoma, prostate, lung, and bladder cancers.

About Viralytics

Established in 1986 and headquartered in Sydney, Australia, Viralytics is focused on the development and commercialization of oncolytic immunotherapies that harness the power of specific viruses to preferentially infect and kill cancer cells.

About CAVATAK®

Cavatak® (coxsackievirus Type A21), Viralytics' lead product, a common cold RNA virus is designed to preferentially bind to receptor proteins highly expressed on multiple cancer types, in order to kill both local and metastatic cancer cells through cell lysis and the potential generation of an immune response against the cancer cells.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, is a leading global biopharmaceutical company that has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Headquartered in Kenilworth, New Jersey, the Company through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, works with customers and operate in more than 140 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, Merck's stock slightly climbed 0.04%, ending the trading session at $54.57.

Volume traded for the day: 10.53 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous three-month period - up 0.87%

After yesterday's close, Merck's market cap was at $148.81 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.96.

The stock has a dividend yield of 3.52%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors