Active-Investors: Free Research Report as LPL Financial Holdings' Quarterly Earnings Surged 71%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, LPLA generated revenues of $1.12 billion, up 10.82% compared to $1.01 billion in the quarter ended December 31, 2016. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' estimates of $1.11 billion.

LPLA's gross profit advanced 16.29% to $403.24 million in Q4 FY17 from $346.74 million in Q4 FY16, primarily driven by increased commissions, advisory fees, and higher interest rates. The Company's operational expenses hiked 9.81% to $1.01 billion in Q4 FY17 from $917.62 million in Q4 FY16, mainly led by a 69% y-o-y increase in promotional expenses. LPLA's core general and administration (G&A) expenses also increased to $194.61 million in Q4 FY17, up 7.53% from $180.97 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) advanced 16.62% to $138.92 million in the reported quarter from $119.12 million from the year ago same quarter.

LPLA reported a net income of $64.1 million in Q4 FY17, 53.58% more than $41.74 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) also rose to $0.69 in Q4 FY17 from $0.46 in Q4 FY16, reflecting a change of 50.0%. This included costs from the National Planning Holdings (NPH) acquisition, amortization of intangible assets, and benefit from the tax reform. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding non-continuing and non-core items, came in at $0.89, an increase of 71% y-o-y. This was much higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37.

For the full year FY17, LPLA's total revenues were $4.28 billion, up 5.73% compared to $4.05 billion in FY16. The Company's operating expenses soared 3.61% to $3.79 billion in FY17 from $3.66 billion in FY16. LPLA's gross profit jumped 11.52% to $1.55 billion y-o-y in the reported year. The Company's EBITDA was $616.37 million for FY17, an increase of 21.34% from the previous year. LPLA's net income was $238.86 million, or $2.59 per diluted share, for FY17; 24.45% up from $191.93 million, or $2.13 per common share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

LPLA had cash and cash equivalents of $811.14 million as on December 31, 2017, an increase of 8.48% from $747.71 million as on December 31, 2016.

During Q4 FY17, LPLA returned a total of $53 million to shareholders, which translated to $0.57 per share. Of this, the Company spent $30 million to repurchase 603 thousand shares at an average price of $49.76 per share, and paid dividends of $23 million on November 27, 2017.

During the full year FY17, LPLA returned a total of $204 million to shareholders, which translated to $2.21 per share. Of this, the Company spent $114 million to repurchase 2.6 million shares at an average price of $43.42 per share, and paid total dividends of $90 million.

LPLA made a total capital expenditure of $26 million in Q4 FY17, and $112 million in the full year FY17, mainly driven by technological investments.

Outlook

LPLA expects to benefit from a strong macro environment, tax reform, and onboarding of NPH in 2018. The Company expects these factors to increase its cash flow generation and provide more flexibility to deploy capital. LPLA estimates NPH overall production transfer rate of approximately 70%, and run-rate EBITDA accretion of approximately 80%, or $85 million. The Company has also shared a core G&A outlook range of $730 million to $750 million prior to NPH, and total core G&A outlook range of $800 million to $830 million for FY18. LPLA anticipates its effective tax rate to be in the band of 27% - 29% for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 22, 2018 - At Thursday's closing bell, LPL Financial Holdings' stock declined 1.19%, ending the trading session at $62.50.

Volume traded for the day: 2.00 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 804.91 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.11%; previous three-month period - up 26.16%; past twelve-month period - up 55.63%; and year-to-date - up 9.38%

After yesterday's close, LPL Financial Holdings' market cap was at $5.71 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.10.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Investment Brokerage - National industry.

