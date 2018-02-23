Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Defibrotide for the Prevention of Acute Graft-versus-Host Disease

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced that the first patient has been enrolled in a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of defibrotide for the prevention of acute Graft-versus-Host-Disease (aGvHD) in adult and pediatric patients after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). The defibrotide clinical trial will be conducted across approximately 60 medical centers in the United States (U.S.), Canada and European Union.

"Potential complications of hematopoietic stem cell transplant such as acute Graft-versus-Host Disease can be life threatening and even fatal,"said Karen Smith, M.D., Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development and chief medical officer atJazz Pharmaceuticals. "Despite the use of current immunoprophylaxis strategies, Graft-versus-Host Disease remains a leading cause of non-relapse mortality after allogeneic stem cell transplant. Jazz is committed to advancing our understanding of how defibrotide may address this unmet need."

The Phase 2 clinical trial is a prospective, randomized, open-label study of the efficacy and safety of defibrotide added to standard of care immunoprophylaxis for the prevention of aGvHD, compared to the standard of care alone. Jazz expects to enroll approximately 150 adult and pediatric patients who have undergone allogeneic HSCT from an unrelated donor. The primary endpoint is cumulative incidence of Grade B-D aGvHD by day +100 post-allogeneic HSCT. Additional information about the trial, including eligibility criteria and a list of clinical trial sites can be found at:https://clinicaltrials.gov (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT03339297).

This Phase 2 trial complements the company's ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating defibrotide for prevention of hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) in high-risk adult and pediatric patients undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

About GvHD

Graft-versus-Host-Disease (GvHD) is a life-threatening complication of HSCT, a potentially curative option for several malignant and non-malignant disorders, and occurs when immune cells from a non-identical donor (graft) recognize the transplant recipient (host) as foreign. GvHD is the most frequent cause of morbidity and non-relapse mortality following allogeneic HSCT.1 One in five patients receiving a transplant from an unrelated donor dies from GvHD.Approximately 24,000 allogeneic patients in the United States and Europe are at risk for acute GvHD (aGvHD), which usually occurs within the first 100 days following HSCT and typically involves damage to the skin, gastrointestinal tract and/or liver.1,2,3,4 The International Bone Marrow Transplant Registry (IBMTR) Severity Index grades aGvHD as follows: Grade A includes patients with stage 1 skin aGvHD only; B includes those with stage 2 skin and no visceral aGvHD or stage 0-2 skin with stage 1 or 2 visceral aGvHD; C includes patients with stage 3 skin, liver and/or gut aGvHD; D includes those with stage 4 skin, liver and/or gut aGvHD.5

About Defitelio (defibrotide sodium)

In the U.S., Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) injection 80mg/mL received U.S. FDA marketing approval onMarch 30, 2016for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD), also known as sinusoidal obstruction syndrome (SOS), with renal or pulmonary dysfunction following hematopoietic stem-cell transplantation (HSCT) and is the first and only FDA-approved therapy for patients with this rare, potentially fatal complication. Defitelio is not approved for the treatment of prevention of GvHD or prevention of VOD.

Defitelio is contraindicated in patients currently taking anticoagulants or fibrinolytics and in patients who are allergic to Defitelio or any of its ingredients. Defitelio may increase the risk of bleeding and should be withheld or stopped if significant bleeding occurs. Patients should be monitored for allergic reactions, especially if there is a history of previous exposure to Defitelio. The most common side effects of Defitelio are decreased blood pressure, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and nose bleeds.

Please see fullPrescribing Informationfor Defitelio.

InEurope, defibrotide is marketed under the name Defitelio-¼(defibrotide). InOctober 2013, theEuropean Commissiongranted marketing authorization to Defitelio under exceptional circumstances for the treatment of severe VOD in patients undergoing HSCT therapy. It is the first and only approved treatment inEuropefor severe VOD. In Europe, Defitelio is indicated in patients over one month of age. It is not indicated in patients with hypersensitivity to defibrotide or any of its excipients or with concomitant use of thrombolytic therapy.

-¼This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring. This will allow quick identification of new safety information. Healthcare professionals are asked to report any suspected adverse reactions via the national reporting system found under section 4.8 of theSmPC. (http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=/pages/medicines/human/medicines/002393/human_med_001646.jsp)

About VOD

HSCT is an aggressive, potentially curative procedure to treat patients with malignant and non-cancerous hematologic disorders such as leukemia, lymphoma and aplastic anemia, and congenital immunodeficiency and autoimmune disorders.6 VOD is a rare complication of HSCT that occurs in approximately 9-14% of HSCT patients.7,8 Hepatic VOD, also known as SOS, is an early and life-threatening complication affecting the sinusoidal endothelial cells of the liver, which can typically occur within the first 21 days following HSCT.8,9 Hepatic VOD progresses to become life-threatening in approximately 30-50% of cases.9 VOD with multi-organ dysfunction (MOD), when left untreated, can be associated with an overall mortality (death) rate of 84%.7 MOD is characterized by the presence of renal or pulmonary dysfunction.10,11 VOD is often characterized by sudden weight gain, hepatomegaly (abnormally enlarged liver), and elevated bilirubin.10,11

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is an international biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patients' lives by identifying, developing and commercializing meaningful products that address unmet medical needs.The company has a diverse portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.In these areas, Jazz Pharmaceuticals markets Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution, Erwinaze (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi), Defitelio(defibrotide sodium) and Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection in the U.S. and markets Erwinaseand Defitelio(defibrotide) in countries outside the U.S. For country-specific product information, please visitwww.jazzpharmaceuticals.com/products. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.comand follow us on Twitter at @JazzPharma.

