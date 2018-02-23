sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 579 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,82 Euro		 +0,02
+0,26 %
WKN: A2DRX6 ISIN: SE0009697220 Ticker-Symbol: EED5 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENEA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ENEA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,70
7,82
17:50
23.02.2018 | 14:33
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Clavister, Enea to Showcase Virtualized Secure SD-WAN at Mobile World Congress 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, will demo a virtualized Secure SD-WAN solution on Enea's NFV platform. Typically, building a WAN infrastructure is a time consuming operation that often results in a static, costly and unsecured environment. The Clavister virtualized Secure SD-WAN solution, however, combats these problems by providing a software based offering that is extremely flexible and highly secure. This leverages on Clavister's long track record of providing enterprise and carrier grade security to global customers.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Enea at MWC at such a critical juncture of SDN/NFV development. Having a solution that solves the pain points for WAN deployments, running on Enea's NFV Core and NFV Access platforms, is an ideal combination for the growing mobile edge computing market," states Erik Engström, Clavister's Vice President of Global Service Providers.

Enea's booth at 6G10 will house the Clavister demo and can be visited from February 26 to March 1, 2018.

For media requests or additional information please contact:

Sam Coleman, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister--enea-to-showcase-virtualized-secure-sd-wan-at-mobile-world-congress-2018,c2459040

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/9441/2459040/796797.pdf

PDF


© 2018 PR Newswire