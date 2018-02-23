STOCKHOLM, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clavister (NASDAQ: CLAV), a leader in high-performance network security solutions, will demo a virtualized Secure SD-WAN solution on Enea's NFV platform. Typically, building a WAN infrastructure is a time consuming operation that often results in a static, costly and unsecured environment. The Clavister virtualized Secure SD-WAN solution, however, combats these problems by providing a software based offering that is extremely flexible and highly secure. This leverages on Clavister's long track record of providing enterprise and carrier grade security to global customers.

"We're very excited to be partnering with Enea at MWC at such a critical juncture of SDN/NFV development. Having a solution that solves the pain points for WAN deployments, running on Enea's NFV Core and NFV Access platforms, is an ideal combination for the growing mobile edge computing market," states Erik Engström, Clavister's Vice President of Global Service Providers.

Enea's booth at 6G10 will house the Clavister demo and can be visited from February 26 to March 1, 2018.

For media requests or additional information please contact:

Sam Coleman, Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications

Sam.coleman@clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister--enea-to-showcase-virtualized-secure-sd-wan-at-mobile-world-congress-2018,c2459040

The following files are available for download: