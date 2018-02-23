The project is part of the country's Afghanistan Sustainable Energy for Rural Development (ASERD) program, which aims to bring sustainable power to 200 rural communities over the next four years.The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Afghanistan Country Office, has issued a tender for the construction of a 340 kW hydro-solar hybrid mini grid in Dara-e-Noor District, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan. The project will be supported by the country's Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development (MRRD) in the frame of the Afghanistan Sustainable Energy for Rural Development (ASERD) programme. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...