

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Friday, Canada CPI for January is scheduled for release. Inflation is seen rising 0.5 percent on month, reversing a 0.4 percent drop in December.



Ahead of the data, the loonie traded mixed against its major rivals. While the loonie held steady against the yen and the aussie, it advanced against the greenback and the euro.



The loonie was worth 84.07 against the yen, 0.9933 against the aussie, 1.5617 against the euro and 1.2700 against the greenback as of 8:25 am ET.



