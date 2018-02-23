Global Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market Report (2018-2024) - Wireless ECG to Hamper the Market for Cables and Leads

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024.
Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Segments/Application Areas:
- Pacemaker
- Defibrillator
- EEG
- ECG
The report profiles 57 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
- Cables Unlimited (US)
- ConMed Corporation (US)
- Flexible Wire and Cable, Inc. (US)
- GE Healthcare (UK)
- Medtronic, Inc. (US)
- Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan)
- Sorin Group Cardiac Rhythm Management (US)
- Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. (US)
- St. Jude Medical, Inc. (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Industry Overview
Cables and Leads - An Integral Part of Most Medical Equipment
ECG Cables and Leads Dominate the Market
EEG Cables and Leads: Also a Significant Market
Pacemaker Leads Exhibit Steady Growth
Defibrillator Leads on a Growth Trajectory
Growth Drivers and Market Trends
Expanding Aging Population Spurs Demand
Rising Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth
Increase in Healthcare Spending Bodes Well for Market Growth
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Cardiac Monitoring Devices
Risk of Cross-Contamination Increases the Demand for Disposable Leads
Organic Matter on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads
Bacterial Growth on Reusable, Cleaned ECG Leads
Wireless ECG to Hamper the Market for Cables and Leads
Portable Devices Drive Growth
Growing Demand for Long-Term Monitoring of Neurological Diseases
Neonatal EEG Monitoring - Facilitating Early Detection of Brain Damage in Infants
Rising Significance of EEG Systems in Intensive Care Units
Video EEG Monitoring Systems - Ideal for Long-Term Epilepsy Monitoring
2. Product Overview
Leads
Type of Leads
Braided Leads
How Braided Leads Work
Spring Coil Myocardial Leads
How Spring Coil Myocardial Leads are Made
Transvenous Lead
Spring Coil Endocardial Leads
Alloys Used in Endocardial Lead
The Lead Sheath
Overview of Application Areas
Pacemakers
Placing a Pacemaker
Pacemaker Leads
Defibrillator
Electrocardiogram (ECG)
Development of Electrocardiogram
Electrocardiographic (ECG) Leads
Orthogonal Frank Lead System
Definition of ECG Leads
Amplifier Design
Electrodes and Leads in ECG
Lead-Fail Detection
Electrocardiographic Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices
The Electrocardiogram (ECG) Acquisition System
Clinical 12-Lead System
Vectorcardiogram (VCG)
3-Lead System
12-Lead ECG Machines
Electroencephalography (EEG)
Clinical Applications of Electroencephalography
Epilepsy
Structural Lesions
Infections
Head Injuries
Coma and Brain Death
Metabolic Disorders
Cerebrovascular Disorders
Anesthesia Level and Intraoperative Monitoring
Sleep Therapy
Migraine
Alzheimer Disease
Higher Cognitive Functions
3. Product Introductions/Innovations
Abbott Obtains FDA Approval for MR-Conditional Labeling for Tendril Pacing Leads
BIOTRONIK Introduces Smallest MR Conditional Pacing Lead
LEMO and Northwire Unveils Medical Cable and Connector Solutions
St. Jude Medical Announces Approval and Launch of three New Quartet LV leads
St. Jude Medical's Optisure Dual Coil Defibrillation Leads is Now Class 1 Advisory
Boston Receives FDA Approval for INGEVITY MRI Pacing Leads
DSM Obtains FDA Clearance for Dyneema Purity Radiopaque Cerclage Cable
Segue Manufacturing Services Expands Medical Cable Assembly Capabilities
4. Focus on Select Global Players
5. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 64)
The United States (44)
Canada (2)
Japan (2)
Europe (13)
- France (1)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (4)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
