Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End 2017 Earnings Conference Call And Webcast

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR)will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results. The teleconference will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and will be hosted by Mr. Randall Stuewe, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Brad Phillips, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, the Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal presentation, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company's website. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on February 27, 2018.

Due to historically high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: http://dpregister.com/10115918

Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on February 28, 2018.

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using 844-868-8847 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-6593 (international callers), and ask for the "Darling Ingredients" call. A replay will be available two hours after completion of the call through March 7, 2018. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (international callers) and reference passcode 10115918. The live webcast and archived replay also can be accessed on the Company's website at http://ir.darlingii.com.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. is a global developer and producer of sustainable natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients, creating a wide range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy and fertilizer industries. With operations on five continents, the Company collects and transforms all aspects of animal by-product streams into useable and specialty ingredients, such as gelatin, edible fats, feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, organic fertilizers, yellow grease, fuel feedstocks, green energy, natural casings and hides. The Company also recovers and converts recycled oils (used cooking oil and animal fats) into valuable feed and fuel ingredients, and collects and processes residual bakery products into feed ingredients. In addition, the Company provides environmental services, such as grease trap collection and disposal services to food service establishments and disposal services for waste solids from the wastewater treatment systems of industrial food processing plants. The Company sells its products domestically and internationally and operates within three industry segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients and Fuel Ingredients. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.