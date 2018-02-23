

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinnacle West Capital Corp. (PNW) reported a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $21.63 million, or $0.19 per share. This was lower than $53.25 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $759.66 million. This was up from $739.20 million last year.



Pinnacle West Capital Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $21.63 Mln. vs. $53.25 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -59.4% -EPS (Q4): $0.19 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -59.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q4): $759.66 Mln vs. $739.20 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.8%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.35 to $4.55



