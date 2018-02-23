Global Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2016-2018 & 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Voice Evacuation Systems in US$ Thousand. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 40 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Active Total Security Systems ( India )

) ATES Group ( Netherlands )

) Audico Systems Oy ( Finland )

) Baldwin Boxall Communications Ltd. (UK)

Bosch Security Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Eaton Corporation ( USA )

) Hacousto Protec ( Netherlands )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Honeywell Life Safety Systems UK (UK)

Gent by Honeywell (UK)

Johnson Controls International Plc ( Ireland )

) OPTIMUS S.A ( Spain )

) RCF S.p.A ( Italy )

) Siemens Building Technologies ( Switzerland )

) STANLEY Convergent Security Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) TOA Corporation ( Japan )

) UTC Building and Industrial Systems ( USA )

) Chubb Fire & Security Ltd. (UK)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs): A Prelude

Key Factors Aiding Expansion of Voice Evacuation Systems (VESs) Market - Ranked by Importance Attached by Manufacturers

Benefits Encourage VES Deployments on a Larger Scale

New & Harmonized Standards Set the Platform for Wider Proliferation of VES

High Thrust on Building Automation Augments Market Prospects

A Snapshot of Systems, Equipment & Components Deployed in Building Automation

Developed Markets: Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the VES Market

VES Manufacturers Focus on End-to-End Support Services

Competition Grows from Low-Cost Asian Companies



2. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations Unfold New Growth Opportunities

Customer Requirements Prompt Technological Advancements

Vendors Integrate Infotainment Features to Boost System Appeal & Image

Wireless Models Set to Proliferate the Market

VESs Featuring Advanced Software Make their Way

Stable Growth in the Construction Sector Bodes Well for the Market

Non-Residential Building Market: Key Consumer of VESs

Demand on Rise from Transportation Sector

VES Seeks Role in the Airport Security Mix

List of Select Airport Bombings in the Recent Past

Education Sector: A Lucrative End-Use Sector

Residential Buildings: Small but Important Market

Widening Addressable Market to Accelerate Future Deployments

VES for Mass Notification

Standalone Systems Ideal for Small to Medium-Sized Buildings

Custom Made Systems Suffice Demanding Requirements of ultifaceted Facilities

Scalable Systems Gain Preference in Large & Complex Sites



3. REGULATORY STANDARDS

Codes and Regulations in the US

NEPA 72 Code

Role of Canadian Fire Alarm Association

European Standards for Voice Alarm Systems

EN 54-16 Standard

EN 54-24 Standard

Revised BS 5839-8

ISO 7240-16:2007



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Voice Evacuation Systems: An Introduction

Types of Voice Evacuation Systems

Significance of Voice Evacuation Systems

Key Benefits

Components of Voice Evacuation Systems

Voice Sounders

Loudspeakers

Emergency Microphones

Networked and Wireless Systems

Areas of Application

Implementation of Voice Evacuation Systems

Third-Party Testing

Benefits of Testing

Code of Practice



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Dynacord Launches PROMATRIX 6000 Public Address and VES

Bosch Introduces PAVIRO Public Address and Voice Evacuation System

Siemens Unveils the Novigo Voice Alarm System

Biamp Systems to Introduce Vocia, a Networked Paging and voice evacuation System

AMBIENT SYSTEM Introduces miniVES

PASO Introduces New Compact PAW4500-VES Range

Baldwin Boxall Introduces BIM Objects for EVC System

TOA Electronics Southern Africa Introduces VX-3000 VE System,

RCF Unveils DXT Series of Emergency Evacuation Systems

Ateis Introduces Boutique PA/VA System

TOA Electronics Europe Unleashes VX-3000 Voice Evacuation System

RCF Launches DXT Series Emergency Evacuation Systems

Baldwin Boxall Unveils VIGIL Eclipse4

Hacousto International Unveils 4EVAC Compact 500 Voice Evacuation System

TOA Launches VM-3000 Mass Notification Systems

Bosch Rolls Out PAVIRO Public Address and Voice Evacuation System

RCF Launches DTX 9000 and 3000 Digital Voice Alarm Systems

Tannoy Introduces THL-1 EVAC Systems



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Highlander Partners Acquires Biamp Systems

SigNET to Distribute RCF's EN54-16 and EN54-24 Voice Alarm Systems

TOA Electronics Receives UL864 Certification for VM-3000 Series

Johnson Controls Merges with Tyco

Baldwin Boxall Receives LPCB Certification for Entire Range of VIGIL2 Voice Alarm Products

Eaton Receives UL-listing for SAFEPATH Emergency Communications System

TOA Establishes TOA Benelux

Potter Takes Over Harrington Fire Alarm

Potter Acquires Evax Systems

Vaughan Sound Joins TOA Partner Network

Bravida Fire & Security Bags Contract from Swedavia



Total Companies Profiled: 40 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 56)

The United States (12)

(12) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (38)

(38) Germany (4)

(4)

The United Kingdom (19)

(19)

Italy (3)

(3)

Spain (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (11)

(11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)

(Excluding Japan) (2) Africa (1)

