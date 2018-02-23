ABI RESEARCH MEDIA ALERT: New March 1 Robotics-as-a-Service Webinar

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:

New 30-Minute Webinar: Robotics as a Service Is the Key to Unlocking the Next Phase of Market Development

WHEN:

Date: March 1, 2018 (Thursday);Time: 2 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

Duration: 30 minutes, including question-and-answer session

WHO:

Presented byABI Research's Research Analyst Rian Whitton

WHY:

Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) originally was coined to describe the business model whereby robotic platforms functioned on cloud-platforms that were sold as a service to end-users. Now, RaaS represents one of the most notable phenomena in the development and diversification of commercial robots across an ever-expanding list of markets and use cases.

The purpose of this presentation is to describe the state of RaaS, highlightsalient trends in a way that provides context, outline key takeaways and provide strategic industry guidance.

The development of RaaS across a range of markets and through many companies will be described and evaluated. A central theme of RaaS is the promise of robotics being developed for an ever-wider range of use cases, and this presentation will aim to educate members on the varied experiences of RaaS providers across markets, many of which had not previously seen significant robotic adoption.

WHICH QUESTIONS WILL BE ADDRESSED:

What are the advantages and disadvantages of RaaS (for end users and providers?)

What are the drivers and inhibitors behind the development of RaaS?

Whatmarket verticals arelikely to be most affected by RaaS?

What are the forecasts for growth within the RaaS ecosystem?

Which companies represent the potential of RaaS?

HOW TO REGISTER:

Click here to register

WHAT ELSE?

ABI Research's transformative technologies Webinar series is complimentary to attend. All attendees receive a PDF of the presentation after the Webinar. And, all registrants are welcome to watch the on-demand replay at their convenience.

For a complete list of all ABI Research's upcoming Webinars, click here

