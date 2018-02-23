PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Notice of AGM

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT
For Immediate Release 23 February 2018
PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc
Re: Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM')
The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc (the "Company') wish to announce that the AGM of the Company will be held at 11 am, on 22nd March 2018, at 6th Floor, 2 Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2, Ireland.
A copy of the Notice of AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
Enquiries:
|William Fry
|+353 1 489 6530
|Invesco PowerShares
|+44 207 065 3897