23.02.2018 | 15:01
PR Newswire

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc - Notice of AGM

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release 23 February 2018

PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc

Re: Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM')

The Directors of PowerShares Global Funds Ireland Plc (the "Company') wish to announce that the AGM of the Company will be held at 11 am, on 22nd March 2018, at 6th Floor, 2 Grand Canal Square, Dublin 2, Ireland.

A copy of the Notice of AGM has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

Enquiries:

William Fry +353 1 489 6530
Invesco PowerShares+44 207 065 3897

